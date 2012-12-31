Jonathan Casillas Named Morton's The Steakhouse Community Player of the Week

The Morton's The Steakhouse Community Player of the Week announced at the Saints vs. Carolina game was Linebacker Jonathan Casillas for his outstanding efforts in the community.

Casillas attended an event hosted by the Taste of the NFL at the NFL Youth Education Town (NFL YET) center in New Orleans in October, supporting the recreation center that provides after-school activities and is operated by the Boys and Girls Club of America.Children were able to spend time and play with the Saints linebacker as he posed for photos and signed autographs while spending the afternoon with the children.

On Dec. 18, Casillas, along with Saints Owner/Vice Chairman Rita Benson LeBlanc and some of his teammates at Second Harvest Food Bank's Community Kitchen to pack lunches to be distributed to those in need through the food bank's Kids' Cafe after-school program.