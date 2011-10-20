Johnson, Mora & Lombardi Trophy Will be at the Saints Hall of Fame Sunday

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Oct 20, 2011 at 09:02 AM

Former New Orleans Saints great Vaughan Johnson and former Saints head coach Jim Mora will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday, October 23 to sign autographs and take pictures.

Johnson, who played for the Saints from 1986-1993, was a four-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl player with New Orleans as part of the famed "Dome Patrol," voted the best set of linebackers in NFL history. Johnson will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame from 5 p.m.-6:15 p.m. Johnson was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2000.

Mora, who served as head coach of the Saints from 1986-1996, will appear at the museum from 6:15 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Mora, who earned NFL Coach of the Year honors in 1987, guided the Saints to their first winning season in 1987 and took the Saints to the playoffs four times during his regime. He is the winningest coach in Saints' history with 93 victories. Mora was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2002.

Located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Mercedes Benz Superdome, the Saints Hall of Fame Museum is open from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and for 45 minutes following the game against the Indianapolis Colts. All holding game tickets will be admitted free to the museum.

The Lombardi Trophy, symbolic of the New Orleans Saints being champions of Super Bowl XLIV in Miami on February 7, 2010 for beating the Colts, will be on display at the Saints Hall of Fame from 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the 12th Annual Saints Hall of Fame All Saints Night Gala on Friday, November 4 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Rivertown Exhibition Hall at 415 Williams Blvd. in Kenner are still available. The cost is $50 per person. The event is catered by 20 restaurants and features Saints alumni from around the country.

Tickets for the 23rd Annual Saints Induction Dinner, honoring Sammy Knight and former broadcaster Bruce Miller, is set for Saturday, November 5 at 7 p.m. in the Bienville Room of the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The cost is $75 per person or $750 per table of 10. 

For more information, call Ken Trahan at (504) 309-1004 Ext. 209.

