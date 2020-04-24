Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Johnson Bademosi excited to be back with the New Orleans Saints 

Defensive back talks with local media about re-signing with Saints

Apr 23, 2020 at 07:10 PM

Defensive back Johnson Bademosi is excited to be back in New Orleans after establishing himself as a core special teams contributor in 2019 with the Saints. The Silver Springs. Md., native played six games for the Saints last year before being placed on injured reserve.

"I'm healthy," Bademosi said. "I'm excited to get back out there and train. I know training is a little bit different now. We might not be able to train as a team for some time, but I am still excited about it all."

In the six games in the Black and Gold last season, Bademosi recorded one special teams tackle and was in on more than 50 percent of the special teams snaps for all those contests.

On what made Bademosi want to come back to New Orleans, he said, "I was familiar with a lot of guys on the coaching staff as well as guys in the locker room. I think my familiarity with the team and also just the quality of guys in the locker room from a character standpoint, that really made it special, made my experience this past year special and encouraged me to come back."

Bademosi spent time with the Browns, Lions, Patriots, Texans, and Dolphins before joining up with the Saints last year.

Bademosi has played in 120 games and has 141 tackles with three tackles for loss, one interception and nine passes defensed.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints receivers band together to soften blow of losing Michael Thomas

'I believe we are all hurt by it, because we wanted to see him play'
news

Sean Payton says that New Orleans Saints adding Mark Ingram would be an important move for team

Payton: 'There's a leadership element, a toughness element, there's a respect element'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints knew Giants' formula but couldn't prevent critical big plays

'They were an offense that relied on some chunk plays, and then to capitalize on that. And they got that'
news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
news

Communication can help remedy protection issues that arose for New Orleans Saints

'Once we struggled to handle a look or two, we just got more of it'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, gameday updates

Seven Saints coaches sidelined for Week 2 vs. Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aldrick Rosas elevated to active roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints defense started, finished strong against Green Bay

'You're trying to defend every blade of grass while you're on the field'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was different from Day One

Tight-knit extended family in Alabama helped raise Winston for greatness
Advertising