Johnson Bademosi excited to be back with the New Orleans Saints 

Defensive back Johnson Bademosi is excited to be back in New Orleans after establishing himself as a core special teams contributor in 2019 with the Saints. The Silver Springs. Md., native played six games for the Saints last year before being placed on injured reserve.

"I'm healthy," Bademosi said. "I'm excited to get back out there and train. I know training is a little bit different now. We might not be able to train as a team for some time, but I am still excited about it all."

In the six games in the Black and Gold last season, Bademosi recorded one special teams tackle and was in on more than 50 percent of the special teams snaps for all those contests.

On what made Bademosi want to come back to New Orleans, he said, "I was familiar with a lot of guys on the coaching staff as well as guys in the locker room. I think my familiarity with the team and also just the quality of guys in the locker room from a character standpoint, that really made it special, made my experience this past year special and encouraged me to come back."

Bademosi spent time with the Browns, Lions, Patriots, Texans, and Dolphins before joining up with the Saints last year.