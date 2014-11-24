John Harbaugh talks about his team's win over the New Orleans Saints

Transcript of Ravens Coach John Harbaugh's Monday press conference:

"Great win for the Ravens. On behalf of our fans, I want to congratulate and thank our players and our coaches. I think our fans would appreciate that. I know our fans are proud of us right now: proud of our coaches and proud of our players. That was really a special win. To make the point to me the way the game was won, I go back to the very first two series of the game. They hit us with that reverse; beautiful call, well executed. Lardarius Webb tracks him down, makes a tackle, and keeps him out of the end zone. He very easily could have walked in. Haloti (Ngata) makes a huge stop. Then we get the ball back and our offense goes on a seven or eight minute drive and puts seven on the board. To me that makes a statement about our football team. That's courageous playing. After that it was just a dogfight like we knew it was going to be against a really good team that's well coached and player their hearts out. It's an ultimate team win: all three phases, fighting through adversity and finding a way to win the game against a really good football team. I'm proud of our guys and our fans should be proud too. And on behalf of our players and coaches, thanks to our fans. We had a bunch of fans here, we have thousands of fans here. Our fans are great and I think they're going to have a great time in New Orleans tonight."

On Will Hill pick-six:

"Obviously Will Hill's play was the difference in the game for a lot of reasons. There's seven points so that's the most obvious reason. There's also the fact that we could make a play on defense, we could come up with a play. Not just a stop, we made plenty of stops; not just a fumble but an interception. Go grab it and take it the other way. That's something that's been lacking, that we needed, and it came at the right time."

On Justin Forsett's performance:

"First of all the offensive line, we had 215 yards rushing. Justin Forsett had 182 yards rushing. And not just Justin, it was good to see Bernard Pierce step up and run the ball. Our offensive line really did a great job. Rob Ryan had did a tremendous job on the game plan: a lot of pressure, zero pressure, coming from everywhere and everybody throughout the course of the game. The quarterback did a great job of handling that. He made a couple of throws against zero-two that were huge for us, they got a couple of drives started. Torrey (Smith) came up with some great catches. Steve Smith had a number of catches, but the first drive he made that fade catch down there. That's about as good a catch as you're going to see; he was tackled while he was making the catch and he still comes down with the football."

On AFC North teams all winning this weekend and importance of this win:

"It's big. You're going to have to win a lot of games to win the division. You're going to have win a lot of games to make the playoffs in our conference. It's just a fact. You're going to need every win you can get. To get this win was very big. Next week's going to be even bigger."

On pass rush and Terrell Suggs getting 100 career sacks: