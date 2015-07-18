John DeShazier: Top 5 defensive linemen Saints will play this season

5. Greg Hardy would be higher on this list if his status was more certain. As of now, the former Panther/current Cowboys defensive end is scheduled to miss the first four games of the season due to his league suspension, which would have him sidelined for the Saints game. He appealed the suspension and if it's reduced by a single game, he'll be on the field against New Orleans. The Saints are quite familiar with how much of a force Hardy can be – he missed 15 games last season while being on the commissioner's exempt list, essentially a season-long suspension with pay – because the former Panther had 15 sacks in 2013 and 11 in 2012. If he's eligible to play, he'll be a problem.