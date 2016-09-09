Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Takeaways from Sean Payton's press conference

Coach Payton met with the media for the final time ahead of Sunday's game vs. the Raiders

Sep 09, 2016 at 07:44 AM

The preparation nearly is complete, kickoff is less than 48 hours away and the sense is noticeable of a new season dawning.

The New Orleans Saints, in fact, will open the 50th season in franchise history Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, against Oakland. And Coach Sean Payton said that the atmosphere has been a little different this week for the Saints, who have a specific opponent and gameplan on which to focus.

"I think the week feels different, because 100 percent of the time is spent on the opponent, meetings," he said. "There are some schedule things that are a little different when you get in season. Then clearly, as the week winds down and preparation is beginning to conclude, there's a sense of polish and being spot-on with the assignments. So I think it definitely feels different."

Another couple of quick observations from Payton's news conference with the local media:

  1. The Saints again will enter the season with three quarterbacks. But this time, second-year man Garrett Grayson will do so as a member of the practice squad. Grayson was released, cleared waivers, and was added to the practice squad Thursday. "We needed roster flexibility," Payton said. "It just gets down to trying to get ready to prepare for your first game and trying to be smart about who you're protecting. It isn't always what you want to do, and yet, for him, his development still continues."
  1. As is the case with many elite pass rushers, Oakland defensive end Khalil Mack (15 sacks last season) will not be a stationary target. "They move him around a lot," Payton said. "We've got to prepare to handle him both to our right, to our left. There's times where he's ended up over the center."
  1. The Saints announced their All-50th team Friday. Current Saints on the 50-man team are quarterback Drew Brees, right guard Senio Kelemete and punter Thomas Morstead. "That's a big honor," Payton said of the honorees. "I think one of the things that people enjoy about something like that is the discussion that follows with it and the debates and all those other kind of things."
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign CB Ken Crawley

Defensive veteran returns to New Orleans in 2021
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Murphy, Neal and Poling 

Saints add three to the offseason roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign three players, waive two
news

New Orleans Saints sign DT Albert Huggins

Huggins spent time on the rosters for Eagles, Patriots and Lions
news

Quarterback Ian Book believes New Orleans Saints offer opportunity for success

Book, tackle Landon Young, receiver Kawaan Baker round out Saints' six-man draft class in 2021
news

New Orleans Saints exercise fifth-year option on defensive end Marcus Davenport

Davenport has recorded 75 tackles and 12.5 sacks in four seasons
news

New Orleans Saints surprised Cesar Ruiz with call in first round

'I started to accept the fact that we're going to have to come back here another day'
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to announce selections on second night of NFL draft

The Saints have three picks to make Friday, April 30
news

Will Clapp returns to provide depth, experience for New Orleans Saints on offensive line

Saints also add former Tulane offensive lineman Christian Montano
news

2021 NFL schedule to be announced May 12

Schedule release will air on NFL Network Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT
news

Taysom Hill looks inward as New Orleans Saints quarterback competition is set to begin

'I think historically, as a competitor and as a player, the competition really becomes with yourself'
news

Coach Sean Payton says quarterback is not a 'must' for New Orleans Saints in upcoming draft

'We feel like we've got real good players in the building'
Thank-You-Drew-QHD[2]
WATCH: THANK YOU, #9
BEST 100 DREW BREES PHOTOS
DREW BREES CAREER MILESTONES
READ: BREES' REMARKABLE 20-YEAR NFL CAREER
Advertising