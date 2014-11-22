John DeShazier: Stopping Ravens ground attack will be key for Saints defense

Forsett is having the best of his seven NFL seasons. He already has single-season career highs in rushing attempts, yards, touchdowns and yards per game, having stepped in for the Ravens when Ray Rice was suspended and later released.

The Saints intend to be particularly attentive to detail in order to attempt to prevent the kind of slip they experienced against Cincinnati. Jeremy Hill's 62-yard run, on second-and-12 from the Bengals' 14-yard line and on the next-to-last play of the first half, inflated Cincinnati's numbers. The Bengals ran for 124 yards on their other 35 carries.

"A guy hits a 62-yard run right before half, obviously the numbers go from 3.5 (yards per carry) to 10.5," defensive coordinator Rob Ryan said Saturday. "But we're a sound defense and that's just the way it is. We're going to be tested by this stretch running game, they're famous for it. It's going to be wider than we think, it's something that you never see until the game time. You can't exactly give the same look that you're going to get in the game. That's always difficult.

"But we have solid players up there that are going to do a good job and stopping the run is obviously important. But sometimes you change, you play more split-safety (on defense), so it looks statistically a little worse. But you have to play that sometimes, and we do play a lot of split-safety."