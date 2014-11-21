John DeShazier: Saints well aware of Jacoby Jones' return abilities

The coverage units for the New Orleans Saints know exactly what to expect Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome from Baltimore returner Jacoby Jones.

Jones, a New Orleans native who prepped at Abramson, is going to return every kickoff that doesn't sail out of the end zone and every punt in which he has a foot of separation.

"We've got a chart on that, knowing the percentage of a guy and when he takes it out and when he doesn't," said Saints linebacker Ramon Humber, who has three special teams tackles this year and has been a mainstay on the coverage units during his six NFL seasons.

"A guy like that, they're going to give him an open window – you can take it out any time you want with a guy like that, and what he's capable of doing. It doesn't matter where the ball is kicked, you've got to expect a returner to take it out at all times."

Jones, especially, is willing to take the chance, and with good results.

He's sixth in the league with a 31.7-yard average on 20 kickoffs, including a 108-yard touchdown return, and his three returns of 40-plus yards is second-most in the league. The 2012 All-Pro and Pro Bowler, when he set a Ravens franchise record with a 30.7-yard average and two kickoff returns for touchdowns, also has returned 20 punts for an 8.2-yard average.

"I would say this: This is a green light team," Coach Sean Payton said Friday. "In other words, this returner – whether it lands eight yards deep, nine yards deep – as long as his heel is not hitting the baseline, we're preparing to cover a kick. He's kind of earned that green light.