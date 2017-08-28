John DeShazier: Saints send warm thoughts to people of Houston

"I know that (Saints owner) Mr. (Tom) Benson and the Saints, we've reached out and we'll do whatever we can to help them," Coach Sean Payton said. "Our thoughts go out to the city there and that whole region. I know they've got a ton of flooding and a lot of issues."

The Saints and the New Orleans metro area, of course, similarly dealt with hurricane-inflicted damage in August 2005, with Hurricane Katrina.

None of the current players and coaches were with the franchise during Katrina; the franchise couldn't play in the hurricane-damaged Superdome in 2005 and played its home games in San Antonio, Texas, and Baton Rouge.

Payton was hired in 2006. However, during his tenure, there have been a couple of storm-related evacuations for the Saints during that time.

The first was in 2008, when the Saints went to Indianapolis in order to prepare for the home opener on Sept. 7 because of Hurricane Gustav.

"The facility was available there and we quickly got into a routine," Payton said. "I think the larger challenge (for a football team) is not necessarily your own immediate circle or team, it's their family and all the things that go along with whether you're renting a property or you own a place that has damage.

"I think they had about a day, a 24-hour period to kind of work to get everything else settled and we flew to Indianapolis. In each case, I think…this group can travel and quickly we can get operational and as long as there's a place to practice and meet, it's the extended families that become more challenging."

Morstead said that most of his father's side of the family is in Texas.

"We've got some people inside the loop that are pretty – I mean, they'll be fine, they're safe," he said. "But the bottom floor, water is in the house. Pretty devastating stuff."

Safety Kenny Vaccaro said even though he doesn't have immediate family affected, he still is paying close attention to what's happening.