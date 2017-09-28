Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Saints rookie offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk off to good start

He's played left and right tackle for Saints

Sep 27, 2017 at 09:35 PM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Saints in London presented by Community Coffee: Practice on September 27

The Saints went back to work to prepare for their Week 4 game against the Dolphins in London.

No Title
1 / 138
No Title
2 / 138
No Title
3 / 138
No Title
4 / 138
No Title
5 / 138
No Title
6 / 138
No Title
7 / 138
No Title
8 / 138
No Title
9 / 138
No Title
10 / 138
No Title
11 / 138
No Title
12 / 138
In honor of the announcement that the Saints are playing a game in London during the 2022 NFL season, here's a look at the previous Saints games in London.
13 / 138

In honor of the announcement that the Saints are playing a game in London during the 2022 NFL season, here's a look at the previous Saints games in London.

No Title
14 / 138
No Title
15 / 138
No Title
16 / 138
No Title
17 / 138
No Title
18 / 138
No Title
19 / 138
No Title
20 / 138
No Title
21 / 138
No Title
22 / 138
No Title
23 / 138
No Title
24 / 138
No Title
25 / 138
No Title
26 / 138
No Title
27 / 138
No Title
28 / 138
No Title
29 / 138
No Title
30 / 138
No Title
31 / 138
No Title
32 / 138
No Title
33 / 138
No Title
34 / 138
No Title
35 / 138
No Title
36 / 138
No Title
37 / 138
No Title
38 / 138
No Title
39 / 138
No Title
40 / 138
No Title
41 / 138
No Title
42 / 138
No Title
43 / 138
No Title
44 / 138
No Title
45 / 138
No Title
46 / 138
No Title
47 / 138
No Title
48 / 138
No Title
49 / 138
No Title
50 / 138
No Title
51 / 138
No Title
52 / 138
No Title
53 / 138
No Title
54 / 138
No Title
55 / 138
No Title
56 / 138
No Title
57 / 138
No Title
58 / 138
No Title
59 / 138
No Title
60 / 138
No Title
61 / 138
No Title
62 / 138
No Title
63 / 138
No Title
64 / 138
No Title
65 / 138
No Title
66 / 138
No Title
67 / 138
No Title
68 / 138
No Title
69 / 138
No Title
70 / 138
No Title
71 / 138
No Title
72 / 138
No Title
73 / 138
No Title
74 / 138
No Title
75 / 138
No Title
76 / 138
No Title
77 / 138
No Title
78 / 138
No Title
79 / 138
No Title
80 / 138
No Title
81 / 138
No Title
82 / 138
No Title
83 / 138
No Title
84 / 138
No Title
85 / 138
No Title
86 / 138
No Title
87 / 138
No Title
88 / 138
No Title
89 / 138
No Title
90 / 138
No Title
91 / 138
No Title
92 / 138
No Title
93 / 138
No Title
94 / 138
No Title
95 / 138
No Title
96 / 138
No Title
97 / 138
No Title
98 / 138
No Title
99 / 138
No Title
100 / 138
No Title
101 / 138
No Title
102 / 138
No Title
103 / 138
No Title
104 / 138
No Title
105 / 138
No Title
106 / 138
No Title
107 / 138
No Title
108 / 138
No Title
109 / 138
No Title
110 / 138
No Title
111 / 138
No Title
112 / 138
No Title
113 / 138
No Title
114 / 138
No Title
115 / 138
No Title
116 / 138
No Title
117 / 138
No Title
118 / 138
No Title
119 / 138
No Title
120 / 138
No Title
121 / 138
No Title
122 / 138
No Title
123 / 138
No Title
124 / 138
No Title
125 / 138
No Title
126 / 138
No Title
127 / 138
No Title
128 / 138
No Title
129 / 138
No Title
130 / 138
No Title
131 / 138
No Title
132 / 138
No Title
133 / 138
No Title
134 / 138
No Title
135 / 138
No Title
136 / 138
No Title
137 / 138
No Title
138 / 138
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

London – Selecting offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk with the final pick of the first round in this year's draft has turned out to be one of the best offseason moves the New Orleans Saints made.

Ramczyk – the selection obtained via the trade that sent receiver Brandin Cooks to New England – has started at left tackle in the season opener, flipped over to start at right tackle the next two games, and is back at left tackle to start Sunday against Miami in Wembley Stadium.

Granted, his inclusion in the starting offensive line has come due to injury replacement. When left tackle Terron Armsteadinjured his shoulder and required surgery and rehab that sidelined him all of preseason and each of the first three regular-season games so far, Ramczyk, a left tackle in college, stepped into the position. And when right tackle Zach Striefinjured his knee in the season opener, Ramczyk, who was brought in to apprentice at right tackle and to eventually assume the mantle as starter, moved to the right side as Andrus Peatbumped out to left tackle from left guard, and Senio Kelemeteplugged in at left guard.

But the rookie appears to have been unfazed by the shifts, and will do so again; Strief appears ready to return (he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday) and with that, Ramczyk goes back to left tackle, with Peat returning to left guard.

"You never know with an offensive lineman, the (learning) curve," Saints Coach Sean Payton said Thursday morning in a teleconference. "There's a lot that goes into that position.

"He played on the left predominantly during his college career, our vision for him was getting over to the right side. The one thing I'd say, his makeup and his football IQ, when you're around him, I don't know that you feel like you're around a first-year player."

THE SUH FACTOR:Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has been a dominant player for most of his eight-year career (NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2010, six-time All Pro, five-time Pro Bowler).

He presents unique challenges as a 6-foot-4, 304-pound interior force. Suh, who has 47 career sacks, 26 passes defensed and three forced fumbles in his career, has eight tackles and a forced fumble in two games this season.

"He's explosive," Payton said. "I think one of the challenges is he's extremely instinctive. He'll time up the cadence. I'll bet there's five, six snaps already this season where you can see – you can stop the film, and the ball is just being snapped, and he's the only one out of his stance. He's very good that way – anticipating get-off. He'll play at the three (technique), there'll be some times he's playing at the nose. But I think his power and explosion, along with his timing and instincts, make him so good.

"A lot of times in our league, first contact wins. And often times, he has first contact."

A LETHAL JAY:If Suh brings the physicality on defense, running back Jay Ajayiseems to supply it on offense for Miami. The London-born Ajayi (6-0, 223), has 39 carries for 138 yards this season. Last year, he ran for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns on 260 carries in 15 games and had three 200-yard rushing games.

"He's strong, with good balance," Payton said. "I think he's elusive. There's a physical style in how he runs that is very noticeable. Periodically, you come across runners like this and I think it forces you to play with the correct pad level and to get the 11 defenders to the ball.

"He's tough to take down, tough in space. He's got that physicality to him where he can easily break a tackle or embarrass a tackler. Like a lot of great backs, if he's got some clean air at the beginning of the run, it's generally going to be a positive play. So the key is to try to prevent that from happening."

HIGH MARKS:Payton had high praise for the fields at The Hazelwood Center, the training grounds for the London Irish, an English rugby club which is hosting the Saints' practices this week. Payton spoke with several members of the Irish after Wednesday's practice.

"I thought the experience was great," he said. "No. 1, I think the fields are in good shape, the facility is perfect. It's a very similar grass to what we're going to be playing on (Sunday).

"Generally, when you go have a practice like that, maybe 50 percent of your team has been on a surface like that before, and then there are the guys from Florida and Texas that have been playing on more of a Bermuda (grass) or FieldTurf all their life. Proper shoes, all those things are things are required to get used to the footing.

"But I thought they were great hosts, we'll see them again today out there. We enjoyed just having a chance for them to come watch practice."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Abram Smith relishes physical style

"I feel more comfortable when I'm running somebody over"

news

New Orleans Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning taking small steps toward eventual goal

'You've got to earn the spot'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

There's no place like home for New Orleans Saints' Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu

'It's a little bit unique when you bring somebody back to their home state and their home territory'

news

Jarvis Landry now gets to see himself in New Orleans Saints uniform

'To be on this stage and have my family be able to come to these games, it's going to be awesome'

news

New Orleans Saints sign wide receiver Jarvis Landry to one-year contract

news

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry

Louisiana native attended Lutcher High School before attending LSU

news

Rookie receiver Chris Olave is exactly the player New Orleans Saints expected him to be

'A guy that was really fast, smooth in transition, good route runner'

news

New Orleans Saints sign four draft picks

Four players signed four-year contracts on May 13, 2022

news

Alvin Kamara continues to work on his balance with insane workouts

Saints running back has intense workout routine

Advertising