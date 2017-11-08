John DeShazier: Saints rookie class one of the NFL's most productive this season

To say that the Saints, 6-2 and winners of six straight, have one of the league's most productive rookie classes this season is an understatement.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, safety Marcus Williams and linebacker Alex Anzalone were Game 1 starters, and running back Alvin Kamara has been one of the most versatile and productive players in the league at his position.

Coach Sean Payton said an early read can be had on whether a rookie is ready to start.

"There's always that optimism the draft weekend and through the process and through the spring," Payton said Wednesday morning, in a teleconference with local media. "And yet, you recognize – some of them come in like Ramczyk, who wasn't fully available because of the injury until training camp.

"But at some point during training camp, you have to see it and see it consistently enough. To credit those guys, we were able to. That can vary sometimes but I think probably a couple of weeks into training camp, you might know if you think (they can start), you've gotten into the preseason games. It's a little bit harder in the spring now with the practice schedules and the no contact."

Payton also gave high praise to Assistant General Manager/College Scouting director Jeff Ireland for the role he has played in the evaluation process with this year's rookie class, as well as previous ones. Since Ireland, a former general manager in Miami for five years, was hired in January 2015, the Saints also have drafted offensive lineman Andrus Peat, defensive end Hau'oli Kikaha, cornerback P.J. Williams, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (in '15), and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, receiver Michael Thomas, safety Vonn Bell, defensive tackle David Onyemata and running back Daniel Lasco (in '16).

"I think this appears to be a group of young guys that we drafted this year that have acclimated quickly," Payton said. "I'm encouraged by that. We made some changes that were necessary in our draft process, in our evaluation process, all of that. Scouting, that was completely revamped – I think Jeff Ireland has done an outstanding job – and how we look at players, all of that was overhauled, if you will. And I think the results are paying off, fortunately, for us.

"Starting with who's in charge. And starting with the organization of the scouts – where are they going to be, who are the scouts. Changes made there. Prototypes, all these things that were necessary that are put in place now. Getting Jeff was huge for us."