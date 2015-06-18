Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Saints preaching less will be more on defense

Jun 18, 2015 at 06:44 AM

The defensive mantra entering the offseason remained firmly in place through organized team activities and the New Orleans Saints' three-day minicamp that concluded Thursday.

Simply, the chorus is that less will be more.

Last year, the scheme involved volume and multiplicity and last year, players agreed that paralysis by analysis perhaps helped produce a defensive nosedive, from No. 4 overall in 2013 in yards allowed per game (305.7) to No. 31 last year (384), and from No. 4 (19) in points allowed per game to No. 28 (26.5).

This offseason, the focus has been on reduction and simplification. The end game is that a pared down scheme will help eliminate clutter, allow players to attack without the hindrance of wondering as much about what is the assignment on a given play.

"Yes, to improve execution, reduce the variables, reduce the quantity, the amount that we are doing, I think that is something we talked a lot about in the offseason," Coach Sean Payton said. "It is something that we have to do.

"You are playing snaps in man or snaps in zone but in order to play with speed, improving the fundamentals and all the little things, I think you have to look closely at the amount and if you can reduce the amount I think you have a good chance at improving the efficiency."

And it's not so much that the Saints have to produce a stream of turnovers, though that also is one of the areas of improvement that the team hopes to make defensively.

Two years ago, when New Orleans finished 11-5, it forced 19 turnovers and committed 19. Last year, the 7-9 Saints forced 17 turnovers. But offensively, the Saints committed 30 turnovers – the minus-13 ratio was second-worst in the league – and those extra opportunities played a large part in the defensive slippage.

So, too, did the fact that defensively, the Saints weren't sparkling in a few other self-help areas. Because while turnovers forced essentially remained even from the previous season, sacks plummeted from 49 in 2013 to 34 last year, and opponents' third-down conversion rate jumped from 34.2 percent in '13, fifth-best in the league, to 46 percent in '14, second-worst.

From those numbers sprang the belief that a simpler approach might be helpful.

"We're trying to do some things differently schematically to up those chances of getting turnovers," safety Rafael Bush said. "We're just learning this new defense that we're running and it's working well and we're trying to work on emphasizing getting more turnovers.

"It's always going to be beneficial when you can go out there and just play fast. Last year, we had a lot of calls and there were a lot of busted plays. That's no blame on anybody but ourselves, but with this new scheme we're putting in, things have been a lot easier. When you can play fast, that's when you can make your plays."

It's not totally a foreign look for some Saints. In fact, cornerback Brandon Browner said – at least in the secondary – it's a similar look to one he has played.

"We're running pretty much what Seattle has run over the last three years," he said. "Make it simple – man to man and Cover 3. Use your guys and their ability. We're tall guys who can play man-to-man coverage with some speed and length to stay over the top of these guys when we're asked to play Cover 3."

It's a scheme that's drawing rave reviews throughout the locker room.

"As far as for me, playing faster and just honing in on making plays, it's a lot easier in this defense," safety Kenny Vaccaro said. "You can be more aggressive. You don't have to think as much. When you get tired, that's when the mental errors come but if it's simple and there's not as much thinking, you can just play fast."

Playing fast, and doing fewer things but doing them better, is the goal.

"I've seen a little bit of a change," defensive end Cam Jordan said. "It's more of a focus on the smaller things whereas last year, it was like, 'Let's install a lot of things, give them a lot of different looks.' Multiplicity was the content for last year.

"This year, it's more like let's get back to the finer things in life, let's get back to pressing. If we're going to do this today, let's work on this today instead of let's work on everything."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Texans' veteran-looking, rookie quarterback

'I told the team that I think the quarterback is playing at a high level, and I'm not talking about a high level for a rookie'
news

Effective run game can help carry New Orleans Saints offense

'I think once we kind of get our feet rolling and our cleats in the ground and get the O-line pushing and kind of get them feeling good and feeling it, it's hard to stop our run game'
news

New Orleans Saints warmed up in red zone Sunday, aim to keep it hot going forward

'Let's just keep holding ourselves to that standard'
news

Kicker Blake Grupe named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Rookie earns honor after drilling two 50-yard field goals, making all four extra points
news

New Orleans Saints defense rose to occasion against Patriots, shut out opponent in third consecutive season

'They're difficult to come by. I thought our guys did a good job of finishing out the game'
news

Alvin Kamara sets New Orleans Saints touchdown record

Running back moves past Saints legend Marques Colston
news

New Orleans Saints expect cerebral attack from New England

'I know the challenge, and I know going to bed that night I will be extremely exhausted mentally'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has seen adversity before, believes offense is close to breakthrough

'We want to get back on track just as bad as everybody wants us to. We know what we're capable of'
news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen says no staff changes forthcoming, offensive improvement continues to be addressed

'Four games into the season, I don't think anything is drastic. I think that'd be ridiculous and yet, we have to be better'
news

New Orleans Saints fully confident in quarterback Jameis Winston

'I know that I'm prepared and ready to go'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay

'It's can he go out and execute his job. That's really all this is'
news

New Orleans Saints know pass protection issues must be corrected

Saints quarterbacks have been sacked 12 times in three games
Advertising