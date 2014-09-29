Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Saints players ready to work harder to turn season around

Strief: 'We’ve got to figure out whatever it is that this team has to do to win games'

Sep 29, 2014 at 10:34 AM

Divide the 16-game NFL season into quadrants, and the New Orleans Saints' position after four games is clear: They're trailing after the first quarter and looking to mount a rally in the second, which begins Sunday against Tampa Bay in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans has lost three of its first four games and while 1-3 and just one game behind Atlanta and Carolina in the NFC South Division standings, the Saints are coming off their most disappointing result this season, a 38-17 road loss to Dallas at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night in which the Cowboys led 7-0, 24-0 and 31-3.

"Nothing is encouraging right now," outside linebacker Junior Galette said. "We're not looking at other teams, we're looking at ourselves. And how we played (Sunday night) was not encouraging at all. It was discouraging.

"But at the same time, that's when you've got to be tough and be strong through these tough times, because they never last."

This period, though, has lasted a bit longer than the Saints imagined it would last.

A season simmering with enthusiasm cooled with consecutive road losses to Atlanta and Cleveland, leveled a bit with the home victory over Minnesota, but took an ice bath against the Cowboys, who held every statistical advantage.

"It clearly for us is a message that we're going to have to improve in a number of areas for us to accomplish some of the goals that we set up," Coach Sean Payton said. "And that was one of the topics (Monday) morning, just with regard to accountability, ownership, all of us looking at the tape closely and looking at the specifics in regards to assignment, technique. And then us coaches looking at, are we asking the players to do things we feel like they can do well?

"This is a 'win' business. When you're not having success, that challenges everyone. That challenges the players, the coaches, and you have to dig down deep. It's a gut check, and I'm certain we will."

Part of that gut check, right tackle Zach Strief said, is a cold, analytical look in the mirror. The Saints don't particularly like the reflection that they see.

"It's a quarter that has to stick with you, for a week," Strief said. "At the end of the day, we've got to be realistic. We're got to know exactly who we are right now, and we're not very good right now. And we can't keep tossing games to the side and saying, 'Well, that wasn't us.' It's us right now.

"That doesn't mean it's going to be us all year, it doesn't mean that that's how we feel in this locker room that we're going to be. But it's the reality and we've got to work from that point. We've got to work right now as a team that's struggling, a team that's not playing very good football and we've got to get better.

"I'm not angry, I'm frustrated – as frustrated as I've ever been here. We've got a lot of problems to fix and there's no magic. We talked last night about going back to the drawing board. There is no drawing board.

"It's just work. We've have to work. We have to work harder, we've got to work longer, we've got to figure out whatever it is that this team has to do to win games."

Among the glaring corrections that need to be made is the turnover ratio. Through four games the Saints have committed seven turnovers and forced one. In each loss, they've lost the turnover ratio but in victory, they were even in that department (neither the Saints nor the Vikings committed a turnover).

"We're in a fast race to really correct and change and make those changes, to allow ourselves an opportunity to win games," Payton said. "The takeaway-giveaway is one that seems easy (to correct) and yet, that has to change. That has to change.

"Here's what we can't do – we can't continue with the exact same preparation, (and) plan, and expect different results. You've got to constantly look at tweaking the approach coming into the next week. That's something we have to do.

"We'll find out a little bit about this team here. When you start the season 1-3 and you get punched like that, very quickly we'll find out a little bit about what we're made of."

Running back Pierre Thomas believes he already knows.

"We're still in it," Thomas said. "I don't see this team out of it at all. We're 1-3, we have to live with that, we have to take that and swallow that. But we're not looking back.

"I still believe in this team, I still believe we've got good guys on this team, guys who have talent who can get the job done."

The first quarter has ended. The Saints trail. There are three quarters remaining for them to rally and ascend to the position they want to occupy, and the second quarter begins Sunday.

"We've just got to get better," Galette said. "You've got to try to take as much positives as you can from it, but at the same time you've got to be realistic and know that we're not as good as we thought we were, and we've got to get better to improve.

"We've got three more quarters left, and we've got to improve drastically."

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys

Official team photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 28, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 119
No Title
2 / 119
No Title
3 / 119
No Title
4 / 119
No Title
5 / 119
No Title
6 / 119
No Title
7 / 119
No Title
8 / 119
No Title
9 / 119
No Title
10 / 119
No Title
11 / 119
No Title
12 / 119
No Title
13 / 119
No Title
14 / 119
No Title
15 / 119
No Title
16 / 119
No Title
17 / 119
No Title
18 / 119
No Title
19 / 119
No Title
20 / 119
No Title
21 / 119
No Title
22 / 119
No Title
23 / 119
No Title
24 / 119
No Title
25 / 119
No Title
26 / 119
No Title
27 / 119
No Title
28 / 119
No Title
29 / 119
No Title
30 / 119
No Title
31 / 119
No Title
32 / 119
No Title
33 / 119
No Title
34 / 119
No Title
35 / 119
No Title
36 / 119
No Title
37 / 119
No Title
38 / 119
No Title
39 / 119
No Title
40 / 119
No Title
41 / 119
No Title
42 / 119
No Title
43 / 119
No Title
44 / 119
No Title
45 / 119
No Title
46 / 119
No Title
47 / 119
No Title
48 / 119
No Title
49 / 119
No Title
50 / 119
No Title
51 / 119
No Title
52 / 119
No Title
53 / 119
No Title
54 / 119
No Title
55 / 119
No Title
56 / 119
No Title
57 / 119
No Title
58 / 119
No Title
59 / 119
No Title
60 / 119
No Title
61 / 119
No Title
62 / 119
No Title
63 / 119
No Title
64 / 119
No Title
65 / 119
No Title
66 / 119
No Title
67 / 119
No Title
68 / 119
No Title
69 / 119
No Title
70 / 119
No Title
71 / 119
No Title
72 / 119
No Title
73 / 119
No Title
74 / 119
No Title
75 / 119
No Title
76 / 119
No Title
77 / 119
No Title
78 / 119
No Title
79 / 119
No Title
80 / 119
No Title
81 / 119
No Title
82 / 119
No Title
83 / 119
No Title
84 / 119
No Title
85 / 119
No Title
86 / 119
No Title
87 / 119
No Title
88 / 119
No Title
89 / 119
No Title
90 / 119
No Title
91 / 119
No Title
92 / 119
No Title
93 / 119
No Title
94 / 119
No Title
95 / 119
No Title
96 / 119
No Title
97 / 119
No Title
98 / 119
No Title
99 / 119
No Title
100 / 119
No Title
101 / 119
No Title
102 / 119
No Title
103 / 119
No Title
104 / 119
No Title
105 / 119
No Title
106 / 119
No Title
107 / 119
No Title
108 / 119
No Title
109 / 119
No Title
110 / 119
No Title
111 / 119
No Title
112 / 119
No Title
113 / 119
No Title
114 / 119
No Title
115 / 119
No Title
116 / 119
No Title
117 / 119
No Title
118 / 119
No Title
119 / 119
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints a different franchise from last head coach search

'We've had a lot of outreach, a lot of people interested in coming to New Orleans'
news

Quarterback Drew Brees found his ideal coach in Sean Payton

'I'm just so grateful to have had the opportunity to play, not just with one coach during that time, but with one Sean Payton'
news

New Orleans Saints sign running back Josh Adams and wide receiver Kirk Merritt to Reserve/Future contracts

Two offensive players receive future contracts
news

J.T. Gray puts in elite season for New Orleans Saints special teams, earns first-team spot on AP All-Pro team

Clarksdale, Miss., product also named to Pro Bowl
news

New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray voted first team AP All-Pro; linebacker Demario Davis makes second team

Safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also received votes
news

Saints sign six players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Wednesday, January 12
news

Saints sign eight players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Tuesday
news

Additional New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list for Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Center Erik McCoy added to the Covid-19 list
news

Taysom Hill, Demario Davis among group of New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list

Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list
news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jordan had two sacks, forced fumble as Saints shut out Buccaneers
news

New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead continues to hold top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC tackles

Armstead has tallied 82,555 fan votes
Advertising