John DeShazier: Saints players know Panthers want to run the football

To a man, the Saints admit that they consistently haven't done enough of that this season. Minnesota and New England combined to score 65 points in the first two games, with seven touchdowns.

"It starts up front with everybody doing their job," Davison said. "I think that's what it takes – everybody, play in and play out, doing the job. Not just 10 people, not just nine people, but 11 people play in, play out, doing what they're supposed to do, down to the last detail. That's what we've been working on. We've got the people to do it, it's just time to put it out there all together at once.

"In the NFL, the margin for error is real small. Even when we have those lapses, we have to remind ourselves that we're closer than it may seem."

Inching closer Sunday means neutralizing a running game that has had varying degrees of success the previous three seasons.

In 2014, the Panthers had 62 attempts for 380 rushing yards in the two games; in '15, 64 carries for 294 yards; and last year, 54 carries for 153 yards. Sunday, though, Carolina will be without tight end Greg Olsen, its most reliable receiver.

"I'm not going to anticipate them being more (run) heavy, just because they already like to do that anyway," Davison said. "They always have a plethora of weapons that they can turn to. No matter if he was in the game or not, we're going into the game thinking we've got to stop this run, first and foremost. That's not going to change regardless."

Said Rankins: "They're going to come out and try to establish their identity. With Cam Newton back there, (running back) Jonathan Stewart, those guys are going to come out and try to establish a new line of scrimmage, knock us off the ball, and then take their shots down the field. They're a big-play offense.