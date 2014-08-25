Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Saints defense turning the corner in takeaway game

Team has come up with eight turnovers in last two games

Aug 25, 2014 at 03:20 PM

Anyone within earshot of a New Orleans Saints practice this offseason undoubtedly understood the emphasis that has been placed on forcing turnovers this season. Booming voices muscling through the air during the flight of almost every pass in a team drill, or at the sight of any ball on the field, was a constant reminder that the defense was all about gaining possession of the football any way it could.

For the last two games, those who haven't been able to attend a practice nonetheless have been able to see how the emphasis can manifest.

In the last two preseason games, against Tennessee and against Indianapolis last Saturday, New Orleans has produced a combined eight turnovers – three interceptions and five fumble recoveries. And other than a muffed punt by the Colts (recovered by linebacker Todd Davis), all of the takeaways truly have been takeaways.

Also against the Colts, safety Kenny Vaccaro made a leaping interception after he read the route of Indianapolis tight end Coby Fleener and sliced underneath him in the first quarter to pick off quarterback Andrew Luck.

"I thought (the turnovers were impressive) in the game the other night, particularly, against some of their good personnel," Coach Sean Payton said.

"The play that Kenny makes – you're always trying to measure when they come. And there is a little difference in a takeaway and one that's given, and I thought we had some good takeaway opportunities the other night. Whether they came in the first half or the second half, they were earned turnovers. Those are encouraging signs."

And a welcome sight after the Saints finished last season with 19 turnovers.

There nearly was a fourth turnover against the Colts – another interception – but Keenan Lewis' acrobatic attempt was ruled an incompletion, though after the game Lewis said he believed the pick was clean.

"I knew it wasn't going to be overturned and it's still hard to tell whether or not the ball moves at all when it hits the ground," Payton said. "So if it was called a completion it was probably going to stay, or an interception, it was probably going to stay that way. Just based on the angles we had. It certainly was a great play on the ball though."

It's the kind of play that the Saints are looking to make habitual this season, an endeavor aided by the addition of free safety Jairus Byrd.

Byrd produced 22 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles in his first five seasons. His anticipation, knowledge and ability to go after the football are among the reasons the Saints signed him as an unrestricted free agent.

"We're definitely conscious of it and I think it's just coming right now," Byrd said Monday. "Guys are making the emphasis to get the ball out. When the ball shows they're trying to strip it out, when ball's in the air, we're going for it.

"It's really contagious. That's what I tell the guys, too. Once you get that first one, it's like you have this energy, it's almost like a shark. You just feel it. You go after the ball and it's contagious."

And Byrd said that even though it's preseason, it doesn't matter what time of the game the turnover is forced.

"To me, a turnover is a turnover," he said. "If it's a turnover it creates great habits – punching the ball out, getting your hands on the ball. Because at the end of the day, no matter who's throwing, you've got to catch the ball.

"No matter who is giving the ball to you, it's a practice, it's a habit that you have to work on, catching the ball or stripping it out."

It's one that the Saints diligently have been working on this offseason. And for those who hadn't been able to hear it, there has been a chance to on display in the last two preseason games.

New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts

Photos from the New Orleans Saints preseason game against the New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, August 23, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 126
No Title
2 / 126
No Title
3 / 126
No Title
4 / 126
No Title
5 / 126
No Title
6 / 126
No Title
7 / 126
No Title
8 / 126
No Title
9 / 126
No Title
10 / 126
No Title
11 / 126
No Title
12 / 126
No Title
13 / 126
No Title
14 / 126
No Title
15 / 126
No Title
16 / 126
No Title
17 / 126
No Title
18 / 126
No Title
19 / 126
No Title
20 / 126
No Title
21 / 126
No Title
22 / 126
No Title
23 / 126
No Title
24 / 126
No Title
25 / 126
No Title
26 / 126
No Title
27 / 126
No Title
28 / 126
No Title
29 / 126
No Title
30 / 126
No Title
31 / 126
No Title
32 / 126
No Title
33 / 126
No Title
34 / 126
No Title
35 / 126
No Title
36 / 126
No Title
37 / 126
No Title
38 / 126
No Title
39 / 126
No Title
40 / 126
No Title
41 / 126
No Title
42 / 126
No Title
43 / 126
No Title
44 / 126
No Title
45 / 126
No Title
46 / 126
No Title
47 / 126
No Title
48 / 126
No Title
49 / 126
No Title
50 / 126
No Title
51 / 126
No Title
52 / 126
No Title
53 / 126
No Title
54 / 126
No Title
55 / 126
No Title
56 / 126
No Title
57 / 126
No Title
58 / 126
No Title
59 / 126
No Title
60 / 126
No Title
61 / 126
No Title
62 / 126
No Title
63 / 126
No Title
64 / 126
No Title
65 / 126
No Title
66 / 126
No Title
67 / 126
No Title
68 / 126
No Title
69 / 126
No Title
70 / 126
No Title
71 / 126
No Title
72 / 126
No Title
73 / 126
No Title
74 / 126
No Title
75 / 126
No Title
76 / 126
No Title
77 / 126
No Title
78 / 126
No Title
79 / 126
No Title
80 / 126
No Title
81 / 126
No Title
82 / 126
No Title
83 / 126
No Title
84 / 126
No Title
85 / 126
No Title
86 / 126
No Title
87 / 126
No Title
88 / 126
No Title
89 / 126
No Title
90 / 126
No Title
91 / 126
No Title
92 / 126
No Title
93 / 126
No Title
94 / 126
No Title
95 / 126
No Title
96 / 126
No Title
97 / 126
No Title
98 / 126
No Title
99 / 126
No Title
100 / 126
No Title
101 / 126
No Title
102 / 126
No Title
103 / 126
No Title
104 / 126
No Title
105 / 126
No Title
106 / 126
No Title
107 / 126
No Title
108 / 126
No Title
109 / 126
No Title
110 / 126
No Title
111 / 126
No Title
112 / 126
No Title
113 / 126
No Title
114 / 126
No Title
115 / 126
No Title
116 / 126
No Title
117 / 126
No Title
118 / 126
No Title
119 / 126
No Title
120 / 126
No Title
121 / 126
No Title
122 / 126
No Title
123 / 126
No Title
124 / 126
No Title
125 / 126
No Title
126 / 126
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead continues to hold top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC tackles

Armstead has tallied 82,555 fan votes
news

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Jordan was nominated by the New Orleans Saints for exhibiting stellar sportsmanship
news

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints Man of the Year for second time

Standout defensive end team nominee for 2021 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead remains atop Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 64,868 fan votes
news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead leads Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 44,135 fan votes
news

Mark Ingram on cusp of becoming New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards

'I think it would be a special moment no matter where it's at'
news

New Orleans Saints receivers band together to soften blow of losing Michael Thomas

'I believe we are all hurt by it, because we wanted to see him play'
news

Sean Payton says that New Orleans Saints adding Mark Ingram would be an important move for team

Payton: 'There's a leadership element, a toughness element, there's a respect element'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints knew Giants' formula but couldn't prevent critical big plays

'They were an offense that relied on some chunk plays, and then to capitalize on that. And they got that'
news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
Advertising