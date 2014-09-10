John DeShazier: Saints defenders know they need to play better against Browns

"It was a humbling experience," Galette said. "You've got to take it, put that in the pocket, and remember that feeling. Don't throw it away. Remember that, so you don't come out there and feel some sort of complacency.

"Just know that you've got to come out here and bust your chops, or you're going to get punched in the face."

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan passed for a team-record 448 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 72 percent of his passes (31 for 43). He was sacked once.

But almost as much as wrestling Ryan to the turf, the Saints didn't satisfactorily take down his teammates after several receptions.

"First game is always tough," cornerback Keenan Lewis said. "It's live bullets, guys going 100 mph. Tackling is something we've got to emphasize. If you don't bring them down, they have another opportunity to make that big play.

"If you watched last week, some of the times we were in third-and-long (on defense) – especially me, I missed a big one. I just can't miss those types of plays if I'm trying to help my team win."

Lewis, in fact, went outside the team's indoor practice facility on Wednesday, after the work had been completed in there, and worked to improve his tackling skills.

"That's something I want to emphasize," he said. "In practice, sometimes you don't get enough of it (as a defensive back), especially when (runners) get stopped in the hole. Wrapping up is something I've been working on this week.

"That's something I used to do when I was in Pittsburgh, and I got away from it. But that's something I've got to get back to, just wrapping up. So I went out there today and worked on it."

The entire team placed an emphasis on tackling Wednesday, Payton said.

"We have individual periods, where it's strictly fundamentals," he said. "You're working location, landmarks, leverage, where you're fitting. The No. 1 thing is population to the ball. All of those things we work on. And we have to."

Effective tackling could lead to a more effective pass rush, because it could put the Saints in more favorable down-and-distance situations.

So, too, the Saints will have to be better than the 123 yards and 4.9-yard-per-carry average they allowed against the Falcons, Galette said.

"We've got to stop the run, first," he said. "If we don't stop the run, then they're in control the whole game.