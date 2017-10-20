John DeShazier: Saints Coach Sean Payton says Delvin Breaux is on schedule with his recovery

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton said Friday that cornerback Delvin Breaux, who has been out all season after having surgery to repair a fractured fibula, is on schedule in his recovery.

The original prognosis was for Breaux to miss six to eight weeks after surgery; he has been on the reserve/injured list all season and is eligible to return after Week 8. Breaux was at practice Friday during the portion of the workout that was open to media, and had a helmet in his hand. He later tweeted that it was good to be back on the field with his teammates.

"I know he is on schedule and he's moving around and doing real well, so I think nothing's changed," Payton said. "I think, knock on wood, we've been fortunate, these guys with significant injuries at this point, whether it's been (center) Max (Unger) or (left tackle) Terron (Armstead). Delvin's ahead of schedule and I think that it's not long here before he's doing everything."

Payton said Breaux officially has not been activated.

BACK IN THE SWING: Armstead played 64 snaps against Detroit after not participating in training camp, or the first four games, due to surgery and rehabilitation for his torn labrum. Payton credited the Saints sticking to the process for Armstead being able to hold up in his first game action since Dec. 11 (he missed the final three games last year after being placed on injured reserve).

"Well, you try to create it as much as you can with practice environment," Payton said. "But he played well and it's something that you have to balance because if you go too soon with that type of injury, you re-injure it and you lose him for the season.

"To his credit and the doctors and trainers credit, there was a plan and we really stuck to the plan and we went back two months – it was the game after the bye. Terron did a good job with the rehab, real diligent and that's real important to him."

QB CRADLE: Dating back to Hall of Famer Brett Favre, the Packers have been able to select a bevy of starting-caliber quarterbacks. The latest potential starter will be Brett Hundley on Sunday against the Saints. Hundley, a third-year pro with 44 pass attempts on his resume, has backed up Aaron Rodgers until Rodgers broke his collarbone last Sunday against Minnesota.

"You go back and it's a credit to (general managers) Ron Wolf and Ted (Thompson), that scouting department over the years," Payton said. "I mean you go back, I was just getting to Philadelphia, but I know that there was a trade, they had (Mark) Brunell and (Ty) Detmer backing up (Brett) Favre. I know Jon Gruden was the offensive coordinator and there was a trade in the works to get Brunell and Jacksonville got in on it and ended up with Brunell and then Ty ended up in Philly.