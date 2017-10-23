Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier's turning point in Saints win over Packers

Defensive stand at end of first half very important

Oct 23, 2017 at 04:23 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

By no means were the New Orleans Saints sharp in the first half against Green Bay and defensively, at times they didn't appear close to being on the same page.

The Packers ran for more than 100 yards and two touchdowns long before they took over possession for the final time in the half. And while it seemed reasonable to believe no more damage would be done by Green Bay – the possession began on its 19-yard line, with just 83 seconds left, and first-time starting quarterback Brett Hundley had done next to nothing via the pass – the Saints hadn't been particularly stifling.

They still needed to get off the field defensively, and into the locker room at halftime, trailing 14-7 rather than 17-7 or 21-7.

Hundley completed a couple of short passes for six yards, then connected with Geronimo Allison for 14 yards to the Green Bay 39. After an incompletion on first down, his deep pass for tight end Martellus Bennett was incomplete, but it fell to the turf partly because Saints safety Vonn Bellwas penalized for pass interference, a 25-yard pop that took the Packers to the Saints' 36-yard line.

Next play, Hundley passed incomplete but, again, the Saints tripped themselves – cornerback Ken Crawleywas penalized for holding and that five yards took Green Bay to the Saints' 31-yard line with 18 seconds left.

But from there, the Saints got a favorable call – offensive pass interference on Packers tight end Richard Rodgers, which pushed Green Bay back to the 41. And then Hundley followed with another incompletion. And with just six seconds left, Green Bay turned to Mason Crosby for a 59-yard field goal attempt.

The kick was short, giving the Saints a hold and keeping Green Bay from expanding its lead and carrying momentum into halftime. From there, it was all Saints in the second half, beginning with scoring a touchdown on their first possession and outscoring the Packers 19-3 over the final 30 minutes.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints sign cornerback Alontae Taylor

Taylor was the club's second round draft choice (49th overall) in 2022 and a four-year contributor at Tennessee

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Specialists

Veteran kicker Wil Lutz returns for the 2022 season

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Safeties

Saints experienced a lot of changes at the safety spot

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Cornerbacks

Saints have plenty of depth

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Linebackers

Demario Davis leads versatile group of linebackers

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive line

Veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport anchor deep unit

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line

Rookie Trevor Penning joins the squad

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers

Veteran Michael Thomas headlines the receiver group

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Tight ends

Coach Dennis Allen has Taysom Hill focusing on tight end

news

New Orleans Saints sign tight end Brandon Dillon

He has appeared in five games in the past three seasons

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Saints have versatility in backfield

news

2022 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston is back as the team's starter

Advertising