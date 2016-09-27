Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier's turning point in Falcons game: fumbled punt

Losing possession took away early momentum

Sep 27, 2016 at 05:59 AM

Saints vs. Falcons: Game Action 1 September 26, 2016

Check out the action on the field between the Saints and Falcons.

For the second consecutive game, the New Orleans Saints committed a stunning error in the kicking game. For the second consecutive game, it appeared to be the play that flipped momentum and helped put New Orleans on the ropes in what eventually became the team's third loss in as many games to open the 2016 season.

Against New York, it was a blocked field-goal attempt that was returned 65 yards for a touchdown that proved to be the Saints' undoing in a 16-13 loss to the Giants. Against Atlanta on Monday night in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, it was a botched punt return that gave the Falcons a second chance, one they took advantage of en route to scoring touchdowns on five consecutive possessions, and to scoring points on six straight possessions, in a 45-32 victory over New Orleans.

The game had a promising start for New Orleans, on the 10-year anniversary of the Superdome re-opening following Hurricane Katrina.

The Saints opened with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that culminated with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Drew Breesto tight end Coby Fleener, then produced a three-and-out on defense.

Falcons punter Matt Bosherbooted a 42-yarder toward a waiting Tommylee Lewis, who was the Saints' punt returner against the Giants. But cornerback De'Vante Harris, while attempting to block for Lewis, instead crashed into him.

The ball bounced on the turf but Harris, rather than clearing space and backing away, scrambled to his feet and plucked the ball off the bounce. Harris fumbled the punt return and Atlanta linebacker LaRoy Reynoldsrecovered at the Saints' 11-yard line with 6:13 left in the first quarter.

Three plays later, Falcons running back Tevin Colemanscored the first of his three rushing touchdowns to tie the score at 7-7, which silenced the early juice the Saints had supplied the home crowd, and vice versa.

"It's a terrible play," Saints Coach Sean Paytonsaid. "Fair catch, the hammer is going down, (Harris) has to avoid the contact. It's two mistakes – runs into the returner and tries to pick the ball up. It was bad. That is two weeks in a row now that we got a play in special teams that resulted in seven points. Obviously, you are getting the ball back up seven (if not for the turnover), so it was a significant play. Not real smart."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin learned from season with Thomas Morstead

Gillikin: 'I still watch his film on our system and just kind of remind myself of how a legend punts'
news

Ryan Ramczyk accomplishes goals with extension, remains a New Orleans Saint

'That was my No. 1 thing, I wanted to stay a Saint'
news

New Orleans Saints sign tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year contract extension

Ramczyk will be under contract with the Saints through the 2026 season
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zach Baun finding comfort zone entering year 2

'I know I'm just coming into this season way more comfortable and way more confident'
news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy excited to get back to work

'It will be a good camp'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie wideout Kawaan Baker seeking to build chemistry with quarterbacks

'He's a high IQ player for the receiver position'
news

Cesar Ruiz finding comfort zone at right guard for New Orleans Saints

'I was trying to learn so much information that I never really slowed things down, everything was going fast'
news

Defensive tackle David Onyemata growing on, off field for New Orleans Saints

'When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book building confidence heading into training camp

'It's been a dream come true to be out here'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo eager to compete at the NFL level

'Trying to learn as much as possible from the older guys, but obviously came here for a reason - to compete'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running

'There's a lot I still need to learn and I'm going to continue to do that every day'
news

New Orleans Saints first-round pick Payton Turner focused on attention to detail ahead of rookie campaign

'Everything's just more detailed once you get to this point'
