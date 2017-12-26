Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier's Turning Point from Saints win over Falcons

Lattimore's interception changed the course of the game

Dec 26, 2017 at 03:04 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Absolutely, the New Orleans Saints' lead was tenuous.

For the most part, New Orleans statistically had dominated Atlanta in the first half of Sunday's game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome – except on the scoreboard.

The Saints' 6-0 lead wasn't indicative of the on-field play and, worse, when the Falcons took possession at their 25-yard line with 79 seconds left in the half, Atlanta possibly was a few plays away from attempting to slice New Orleans' lead in half with a field goal, or outright take the lead courtesy of a quick-strike touchdown drive.

A 23-yard completion from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones on first down took Atlanta to its 48. From there, Ryan threw two incompletions before the Saints changed the complexion of the game – or, more specifically, before rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore came up with a play that will live in New Orleans lore.

On third-and-10, Ryan's pass intended for receiver Marvin Hall on a deep crossing route, from left to right, was on target. But Hall didn't cleanly snag the pass. In fact, he tipped it up in the air and ran past it, with Lattimore in close pursuit – close enough that he was able to make a play on the ball.

Well, close enough to that his butt and legs were able to make a play.

The tipped pass landed on Lattimore's back and rolled to his butt, and legs, while teammates Marcus Williams and Craig Robertson made attempts to pluck it off his body before it touched the turf. Neither succeeded, but Lattimore somehow pinned the ball to his body before rolling over, and secured it for his team-leading fifth interception, giving the Saints possession at their 36-yard line, with 50 seconds left in the half.

Pandemonium ensued in the Superdome, but not so much that the Saints' offense was too discombobulated to take advantage of the gift.

After an Alvin Kamara run for no gain and a Drew Brees pass to Kamara for 10 yards, Brees threw a perfect pass to Ted Ginn Jr.  on a deep right route, with Ginn toasting a defender and running the final 24 yards untouched to the end zone with 14 seconds left in the half.

The Saints led 13-0, rather than 6-3 or even trailing 7-6 if Atlanta had been able to construct a touchdown drive. And the Saints had retaken the momentum on a 1-2 punch that ignited their 23-13 victory that allowed them to remain atop the NFC South Division standings.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cornerback Alontae Taylor set to build on solid debut in starting lineup for New Orleans Saints

'I think I'm mentally there, and physicality is something that I bring to the table'

news

No changes for Andy Dalton after being named New Orleans Saints starting quarterback going forward

'I've been playing the last several weeks and get another opportunity to play again. So it's not like anything changes for me'

news

Coach Dennis Allen says Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Jameis Winston was full participant at Wednesday's practice

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis: 'At this point of the season, this isn't where any of us expected to be'

Says team, defense have to rediscover swagger

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen set for deep review of team during mini-bye

'We'll spend some time dissecting where we're at in terms of the first seven games, things that we've got to improve on'

news

Receiver Chris Olave continues to impress in his rookie season for New Orleans Saints

Defensive end Cam Jordan up to 4.5 sacks this season

news

New Orleans Saints look to make defensive improvement during short-week preparation

'The biggest thing is just mentally being prepared and understanding the things that we have to improve on'

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen: 'It's not a time for panic'

Saints are one game behind NFC South Division leaders

news

Three-play sequence in fourth quarter helped swing lead away from New Orleans Saints against Cincinnati in 30-26 defeat

Offense, special teams, defense each came up short on execution

news

Offensive line paves way to another banner rushing day for New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis supplies defensive pressure with two sacks

news

New Orleans Saints come up short in red zone on offense and defense in 30-26 loss to Cincinnati

Saints go 1 for 5 in red zone, Bengals go 3 for 3

news

Andy Dalton will make third consecutive start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, against former team

'He has a certain leadership quality and a certain poise that I think the guys gravitate toward'

Advertising