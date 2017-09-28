John DeShazier's New Orleans Saints practice report for Thursday, Sept. 28

"We go into every game with a good plan (for the running game) and that one was unique in itself," center Max Unger said. "Once you kind of get through that and move on, you throw the playbook out and kind of get back at it. It's a new week with a new set of challenges that we have to present. But you gain a little confidence and we'd like to repeat that."

When the Saints were able to repeat it last season, they won.

In six of New Orleans' seven victories, the team had at least 31 rushing attempts and it averaged 34.3 carries for 152.7 yards in those games. The outlier in victory was a 41-38 shootout with Carolina, in which the Saints ran 21 times for 63 yards.

In two games this season, Miami only has allowed 147 rushing yards on 48 attempts.

BAND (ALMOST) BACK TOGETHER:With right tackle Zach Strief appearing ready to rejoin the starting lineup Sunday after missing two games with a knee injury, the Saints are close to having all line starters back. Terron Armstead has been working on a limited basis and could be ready after the bye week.

"We've had quite a few moving pieces here and there but I think it's settling down a little bit," Unger said. "We've had some really good depth that's been able to come in and play well for us."

NEEDED THAT ONE:After season-opening losses to Minnesota and New England, the Saints were a relieved team after winning their first game, at Carolina.