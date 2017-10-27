John DeShazier's key ingredients to a Saints victory presented by Papa John's

New Orleans Saints players and coaches may not want to term it a "roll," but the fact is New Orleans' four-game winning streak is the second-longest in the NFL, and the longest for the Saints since 2013. Whatever it's called, New Orleans (4-2) is hoping to extend it on Sunday against the Bears (3-4) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Here are a few ways in which the Saints can make that happen: