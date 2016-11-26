John DeShazier's key ingredients to a Saints victory presented by Papa John's

2. Drew Brees has been one of the best-protected quarterbacks in the league this season, only having been sacked 16 times despite throwing more often (42 attempts per game) than any other passer. The Rams are going to send pressure, so the Saints' offensive line execution will be huge. Los Angeles defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is known for creating pressure packages, so Brees' recognition will be tested (it'll help that, besides being one of the league's most cerebral quarterbacks, he had three years of experience practicing against Williams' defenses when Williams was the Saints' defensive coordinator from 2009-11). Worth noting: The Rams only have allowed 187 points this season (18.7 per game), but 136 of those points allowed have been scored in the second and fourth quarters. The Saints have finished strong offensively in the last two games, scoring 20 in the second half against Denver and 17 in the fourth quarter against Carolina.