Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier's favorite memory from Super Bowl XLIV

Daring onside kick by Saints Coach Sean Payton changed the course of the game

Feb 02, 2015 at 05:36 AM

Saints Photo Flashback: Super Bowl XLIV

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
1 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
2 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
3 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
4 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
5 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
6 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
7 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
8 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
9 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
10 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
11 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
12 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
13 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
14 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
15 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
16 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
17 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
18 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
19 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
20 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
21 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
22 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
23 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
24 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
25 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
26 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
27 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
28 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
29 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
30 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
31 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
32 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
33 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
34 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
35 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
36 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
37 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
38 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
39 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
40 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
41 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
42 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
43 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
44 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
45 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
46 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
47 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
48 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
49 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
50 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
51 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
52 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
53 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
54 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
55 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
56 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
57 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
58 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
59 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
60 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
61 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
62 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
63 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
64 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
65 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
66 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
67 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
68 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
69 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
70 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
71 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
72 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
73 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
74 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
75 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
76 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
77 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
78 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
79 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
80 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
81 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
82 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
83 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
84 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
85 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
86 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
87 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
88 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
89 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
90 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
91 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
92 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
93 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
94 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
95 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
96 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
97 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
98 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
99 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
100 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
101 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
102 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
103 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
104 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.
105 / 105

Photos from the New Orleans Saints win in Super Bowl XLIV against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

John DeShazier, senior writer for NewOrleansSaints.com, covered the Saints' Super Bowl win as a columnist for The Times-Picayune. To help celebrate the five-year anniversary of the Saints' triumph he is recounting some of his favorite moments from the week.

Sean Payton's mind already was made up.

At halftime of Super Bowl XLIV in Miami Gardens, Fla., the New Orleans Saints' coach was full go on making one of the most daring calls in the history of the game. But he issued his team a subtle reminder, perhaps to make sure it was just as fully invested.

"You've got to make me look good right here," Payton said.

They made him look like a genius.

Trailing Indianapolis 10-6 at halftime and poised to kick off, the Saints surprised everyone in Sun Life Stadium with an onside kick, the first onside kick in Super Bowl history that was attempted before the fourth quarter.

Punter Thomas Morstead executed the kick, Chris Reis recovered the football at the Saints' 42-yard line, and quarterback Drew Brees connected with running back Pierre Thomas on a 16-yard touchdown pass to give New Orleans a 13-10 lead, its first of the game.

The Colts retook the lead with a touchdown drive of their own, but the Saints responded by scoring the final 18 points of the game – including Tracy Porter's 74-yard interception return – to take a 31-17 victory and earn the Lombardi Trophy.

Still, what most stands out for me was the play that stands out for many who watched the game (I was a columnist at The Times-Picayune at the time).

The kick and recovery didn't provide the winning margin for the New Orleans. Saints fans may not even remember that Indy retook the lead on Joseph Addai's touchdown run.

But the confidence involved in dialing up the play was vintage Payton – playing to win, being aggressive, seeking to give his team an advantage on a play that didn't appear to have a high percentage of success, but that he'd researched enough to know that to call for it when he did (right after halftime, versus an unsuspecting opponent) heightened New Orleans' chances of recovering the ball.

The play, fittingly, was called "Ambush." And it absolutely stormed into the consciousness of anyone who saw it that day.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis: 'At this point of the season, this isn't where any of us expected to be'

Says team, defense have to rediscover swagger

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen set for deep review of team during mini-bye

'We'll spend some time dissecting where we're at in terms of the first seven games, things that we've got to improve on'

news

Receiver Chris Olave continues to impress in his rookie season for New Orleans Saints

Defensive end Cam Jordan up to 4.5 sacks this season

news

New Orleans Saints look to make defensive improvement during short-week preparation

'The biggest thing is just mentally being prepared and understanding the things that we have to improve on'

news

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen: 'It's not a time for panic'

Saints are one game behind NFC South Division leaders

news

Three-play sequence in fourth quarter helped swing lead away from New Orleans Saints against Cincinnati in 30-26 defeat

Offense, special teams, defense each came up short on execution

news

Offensive line paves way to another banner rushing day for New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis supplies defensive pressure with two sacks

news

New Orleans Saints come up short in red zone on offense and defense in 30-26 loss to Cincinnati

Saints go 1 for 5 in red zone, Bengals go 3 for 3

news

Andy Dalton will make third consecutive start at quarterback for New Orleans Saints, against former team

'He has a certain leadership quality and a certain poise that I think the guys gravitate toward'

news

New Orleans Saints offense has been on a roll last six quarters

Saints have scored seven touchdowns and 57 points, with 700 yards in last six quarters

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston returns to practice for New Orleans Saints

'This is part of the rehab process. It's another step in the right direction'

news

Taysom Hill gives star turn to 'fluid' role with New Orleans Saints

"I'm at a point in my career where I'm just going to do my best in whatever opportunity it is"

Advertising