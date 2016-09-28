Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Quick takeaways from Drew Brees' Chargers week press conference

Sunday is a homecoming game for Brees

Sep 28, 2016 at 09:51 AM

A few quick takes from Drew Brees'locker room interview with local media on Wednesday:

  1. You don't have to know much about Brees to have learned two things by now: First, he began his career in San Diego and, second, he never has played a game there as a visitor. The latter will change on Sunday, when the Saints play the Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. "I think it's the only stadium that we haven't been to since I've been here," said Brees, who joined the Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2006. "I feel like every other team, every other division – whether it's NFC or AFC – we've been to. But not to San Diego." The Saints played the Chargers in 2008, but in London, and then played San Diego in New Orleans in '12. Brees said he has been waiting for the moment to go back to San Diego. "I'm trying to just visualize what it's going to be like walking into that stadium for the first time in a long time, and try to get those feelings and emotions out right now, so that once the game starts we're locked in and ready to go."
  1. At one time in San Diego, the quarterback room consisted of Brees, Doug Flutieand Philip Rivers. "It was kind of an interesting situation there in '04-'05," Brees said. "Because here's Philip, who they drafted as the fourth pick and you knew it was only a matter of time before they wanted him on the field. Doug Flutie was still there in his 37th year as a professional football player. And me, who was trying to establish myself as a guy for the future. All of us had qualities, and yet only one guy could be the guy. I appreciate that time that we all had together, because we had some good times. We had some really good times. And we all have a great friendship as a result of it."
  1. That said, the bottom line for the Saints is that nostalgia takes a backseat. They're 0-3. "We need a win," Brees said. "We need a win. Going into the bye week (after Sunday's game), we're banged up in some positions so it gives us a chance to get healthy after the bye. Just to be able to get some momentum, just to capitalize on what I feel like has been real good preparation and work for us. You just want to see the fruit of that. You want to see victories and success so you can continue to build confidence and momentum as the season progresses."
  1. The description of Brees, by former teammate Scott Fujita, was annoyingly optimistic. Maybe "relentlessly optimistic" would be more apropos. Either way, it's hard to keep a good Brees down. "I think we're an ascending team. We have gotten better in a lot of ways since we've gone along. We just need that first (win)."
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Carl Granderson prepared to step up at defensive end for New Orleans Saints

'I feel like the opportunities will always be there'
news

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin learned from season with Thomas Morstead

Gillikin: 'I still watch his film on our system and just kind of remind myself of how a legend punts'
news

Ryan Ramczyk accomplishes goals with extension, remains a New Orleans Saint

'That was my No. 1 thing, I wanted to stay a Saint'
news

New Orleans Saints sign tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year contract extension

Ramczyk will be under contract with the Saints through the 2026 season
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zach Baun finding comfort zone entering year 2

'I know I'm just coming into this season way more comfortable and way more confident'
news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy excited to get back to work

'It will be a good camp'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie wideout Kawaan Baker seeking to build chemistry with quarterbacks

'He's a high IQ player for the receiver position'
news

Cesar Ruiz finding comfort zone at right guard for New Orleans Saints

'I was trying to learn so much information that I never really slowed things down, everything was going fast'
news

Defensive tackle David Onyemata growing on, off field for New Orleans Saints

'When I go into a season, I go in to be a sponge and to be able to take coaching'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book building confidence heading into training camp

'It's been a dream come true to be out here'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo eager to compete at the NFL level

'Trying to learn as much as possible from the older guys, but obviously came here for a reason - to compete'
news

New Orleans Saints rookie linebacker Pete Werner excited to hit the ground running

'There's a lot I still need to learn and I'm going to continue to do that every day'
Advertising