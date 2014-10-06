John DeShazier: Pierre Thomas delivers for the Saints - again

He's fourth in franchise history in rushing yards, tied for third in rushing touchdowns, fourth in yards per carry and six catches from sixth place in total receptions (and the only running back in the top seven).

"He's outstanding," quarterback Drew Brees said Sunday. "He's everything that you want in a teammate, not only on game day but throughout the week. His work ethic is professional. He's there whenever we call upon him.

"He can be your two-back, heavy downhill runner. He can be your nickel, picking guys up in protection. He can catch screens. He can pick up check downs. He can do it all.

"He's been here for a long time. He's one of the best all-purpose backs in the league. He's been doing that for a long time."

He's been doing it for 99 games, in fact. And during that time, the Saints always have had a clear understanding of what to expect.

"I guess you can say that's my gift," Thomas said. "I don't have the top speed like some of these guys. Consistency is my gift and what I bring to the table. It helps me out and it helps this team out."

Sunday, it helped the Saints escape trouble.

The team trailed 31-20 with 13:28 left before scoring the final 11 points of regulation and ending the game on the first possession of overtime, via Khiry Robinson's 18-yard touchdown run.

On and off the field, Thomas helped lead the way.

"Pierre is a stud," right tackle Zach Strief said. "I'll tell you this, there was nobody more positive on the sideline throughout that game. We're down 11 points and he's the guy running around, getting everyone going. I think he really thrives on those situations.

"He was huge for us, he was huge in the running game and he was huge in the screen game as well. He's so consistent. He seems to really love playing and I think that's why he's been so successful. He just enjoys it.