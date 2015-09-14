Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Mark Ingram proves that he's a factor in Saints passing game

Saints running back had career high eight catches vs. Arizona

Sep 14, 2015 at 07:56 AM

Doubters remain, of course, because the NFL is a game-to-game, quarter-to-quarter, play-to-play audition. It only takes one false note for the chorus to gain members and volume.

But New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram muted a good portion of them with the way he ran last season, when he totaled 964 yards and nine touchdowns on 226 carries and became the first New Orleans running back to play in the Pro Bowl since Deuce McAllister in 2003.

And in Sunday's season-opening 31-19 loss to the Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., he at least gave pause to a few more that might've believed he was being a tad ambitious when he said he had the ability to be an every-down back, that he equally could be a factor as a receiver.

A career-high eight catches for a career-high 98 yards against Arizona suggests he may have a point.

Granted, every week won't so prosperous. When C.J. Spiller returns from injury, and with continued steady play from Khiry Robinson (who also had career highs with five catches for 51 yards against the Cardinals), Ingram's touches in the passing game could reduce.

But the luxury comes in knowing that when the occasions come, he's capable of rising to them.

"(I was) just trying to get the ball," he said. "They called my number a few pass plays, I was able to get out of the backfield and catch the ball, make a couple of things happen.

"I feel like our screen game is always very efficient and effective, depending on the game plan and what pressures they bring and things like that."

It is an offensive tool that the Saints appear to have refined like few NFL teams over the years, perfected by former running back Pierre Thomas (327 career receptions, 95 percent of them seemingly on screen passes) and now being used by Ingram.

"He's smart and one of the first traits you're looking for is awareness, because there are some moving parts," Coach Sean Payton said of Ingram. "Being able to adjust to a stunt or some line movement, when it's man-to-man how to put the defender on the guard, there are some nuances that take place. Those are some of the traits that Pierre obviously had, and I think Mark does as well.

"I think (the screen pass) applies some weeks. Some weeks, it's more difficult. You put the screen reel on each week and you might look at six games where a defense has defended some type of a screen play, and there are some weeks we don't see that opportunity or they defend them well.

"Arizona creates problems with their rush patterns, for the back to actually get through the line of scrimmage. But both Mark and Khiry had a couple of opportunities and made some plays. But that can vary week to week."

It can vary from opportunity to opportunity.

Five of Ingram's catches Sunday totaled eight yards; each of the five gained four yards or less. But three totaled 90 yards – a 24-yarder in the first quarter, a seven-yarder in the third and a 59-yard pop in the fourth quarter.

In a sense, those gains were boosts to the running game. The Saints were credited with 54 rushing yards on 20 carries, but Ingram and Robinson combined to catch 13 short passes that were converted into 149 yards – nearly half of Drew Brees' 30 completions, and 42 percent of his 355 passing yards.

Still, Ingram said and his teammates agree, the running game has to be more productive.

"We've got to improve, we've got to do better," he said. "We've got to be able to run the ball better, that'll make everything a little easier as far as red zone and moving the ball throughout the course of the game."

Good things for the Saints that Ingram already has proven he can do that, too.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints special teams finishes second in Rick Gosselin's 2023 annual rankings

Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence
news

Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
news

New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense

'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
news

New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some

'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
news

Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses

'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints attention squarely placed on Sunday's game against Atlanta

'We put ourselves in that position, but we fought back and earned the right to be playing for something at the end of the year'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr on his best stretch of play this season entering Sunday's game against Atlanta

Has completed 73 percent of passes for 10 touchdowns, two interceptions in last four games
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave battled through struggles to produce second consecutive 1,000-yard season

'There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it, how you bounce back from it'
news

New Orleans Saints defense wary of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

'He's just one of those guys -  he's confident, he plays with swagger, he's really trying to carry the whole team on his back, be that play-maker for them'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints teammates have improved the lines of communication

'How do I love them the best and get the best out of them individually'
news

New Orleans Saints must win, receive help to stay alive for playoffs

'This is what we are, this is what it is and we have to win'
news

New Orleans Saints need help for playoffs, but focus on selves entering final two regular-season games

'I have no idea where everything is going to stand by the time we get to the Tampa Bay game, but that's what we control. We control how we get ready to go play that game'
Advertising