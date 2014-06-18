Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction special for Saints owner Tom Benson

Benson: 'I am proud to be recognized among these other great individuals for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame'

Jun 18, 2014 at 06:04 AM

Tom Benson

New Orleans Saints photos of owner Tom Benson through the years (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 56
No Title
2 / 56
No Title
3 / 56
No Title
4 / 56
No Title
5 / 56
No Title
6 / 56
No Title
7 / 56
No Title
8 / 56
No Title
9 / 56
No Title
10 / 56
No Title
11 / 56
No Title
12 / 56
No Title
13 / 56
No Title
14 / 56
No Title
15 / 56
No Title
16 / 56
No Title
17 / 56
No Title
18 / 56
No Title
19 / 56
No Title
20 / 56
No Title
21 / 56
No Title
22 / 56
No Title
23 / 56
No Title
24 / 56
No Title
25 / 56
No Title
26 / 56
No Title
27 / 56
No Title
28 / 56
No Title
29 / 56
No Title
30 / 56
No Title
31 / 56
No Title
32 / 56
No Title
33 / 56
No Title
34 / 56
No Title
35 / 56
No Title
36 / 56
No Title
37 / 56
No Title
38 / 56
No Title
39 / 56
No Title
40 / 56
No Title
41 / 56
No Title
42 / 56
No Title
43 / 56
No Title
44 / 56
No Title
45 / 56
No Title
46 / 56
No Title
47 / 56
No Title
48 / 56
No Title
49 / 56
No Title
50 / 56
No Title
51 / 56
No Title
52 / 56
No Title
53 / 56
No Title
54 / 56
No Title
55 / 56
No Title
56 / 56
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

For the most successful owner in New Orleans Saints history, being the subject of awards presentations and the centerpiece of hall of fame induction ceremonies can become commonplace.

And yet, Saturday's honor will be special to New Orleans Saints owner/chairman of the board Tom Benson. Because for Benson, there will be few acknowledgements of his contributions more meaningful than to be included in his state's sports Hall of Fame, a journey and destination that began when he purchased the Saints in 1985.

Benson and seven others will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 21 in Natchitoches.

From the Saints' inception in 1967 through 1984, the franchise never achieved a winning record. Since 1985, New Orleans has logged 12 winning seasons, 10 10-plus win seasons, five division titles, two NFC championship game appearances and a Super Bowl victory – a 31-17 win over Indianapolis in Super Bowl XLIV in Miami on Feb. 7, 2010.

"This is a very nice and prestigious honor," Benson said. "I am proud to be recognized among these other great individuals for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. We strive to field the best teams we can for our fans and in doing so we hope we are representing our city, state and region well.

"It is important that through our teams we are able to bring recognition of the great things we are doing in our state. The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame is recognized nationally as a great institution and to have my name associated with it is very humbling."

Benson, who also is owner/chairman of the board of the New Orleans Pelicans, has led the Saints on an especially prosperous run since 2006 – five seasons of 10-plus victories, three division titles, both conference championship game appearances and the Super Bowl victory.

Also to be inducted alongside Benson will be former LSU standout and nine-time Pro Bowler Alan Faneca; former All-Star pitcher Shane Reynolds; former Tulane and NFL standout cornerback Lionel Washington; Baton Rouge-Catholic High cross country and track coach Pete Boudreaux; and Venus Lacy, who led the Louisiana Tech women's basketball team to the 1988 national title and was a gold medalist as a member of Team USA in 1996.

Posthumously, former Louisiana-Lafayette basketball coach Beryl Shipley and Richard "Moon" Ducote, a legendary Cottonport football player, coach and official, will be inducted.

Benson has seen New Orleans host five Super Bowls during his tenure and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome has been sold out on a season ticket basis since 2006, with a consecutive sellout streak of 81 games.

"Mr. Benson is an owner that wants to win and provides for us the resources to win," Saints Coach Sean Payton said. "As a head coach, I could not ask for a better owner. He is passionate about his teams and the people that work for him and he is driven to bring championships to his home city of New Orleans.

"He loves the people and the fans in our city and that makes it even more special when we can win for not only him but our fans. He has done more for sports in our city, state and region and this honor for him is very deserving."

Benson also is well-known for his charitable contributions, ranging from contributions to aid in New Orleans' and the Gulf South's recovery after Hurricane Katrina, to million-dollar donations made to local universities.

"Few realize how much he does for sports around Louisiana," Saints and Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha said. "Not only does he financially support youth, high school and collegiate programs around the state, it is not uncommon to see him attending a youth, high school or collegiate game.

"And when he is not attending one of those games, he may be at the Fair Grounds or a Sugar Bowl event. He truly understands and appreciates how important sports and the industry of sports are to our state and local communities. He is the 'Sportsman' in 'Sportsman's Paradise.'"

And now, he's a Hall of Famer in the Sportsman's Paradise.

"'Tough times don't last, but tough people do.' This was his mantra," said Saints owner/vice chairman of the board Rita Benson LeBlanc, Benson's granddaughter. "We gave him a crystal plaque with these words etched on it.

"Today, while everyone is excited and proud of both teams in our city, he didn't change, he kept working. I'm relieved that they love him and give him the credit he deserves after a lifetime of hard work."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
news

Communication can help remedy protection issues that arose for New Orleans Saints

'Once we struggled to handle a look or two, we just got more of it'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, gameday updates

Seven Saints coaches sidelined for Week 2 vs. Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aldrick Rosas elevated to active roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints defense started, finished strong against Green Bay

'You're trying to defend every blade of grass while you're on the field'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was different from Day One

Tight-knit extended family in Alabama helped raise Winston for greatness
news

New Orleans Saints acquire cornerback Bradley Roby from Houston Texans

Roby has recorded 310 total tackles (278 solo), 75 passes defensed, and three interceptions returned for touchdowns in 99 career games
news

Quarterback Jameis Winston leads new pack into regular season with New Orleans Saints

'It's been more than a year removed for me having the opportunity, and I'm not taking it for granted'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints add defensive back to roster
news

Receiver Marquez Callaway enters second season as pivotal player for New Orleans Saints

'He's got some juice to him, the guys want to be around him'
news

Linebacker Kwon Alexander declares himself ready for New Orleans Saints season opener

'I'm playing this week, for sure'
Advertising