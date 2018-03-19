John DeShazier: Linebacker Demario Davis joined Saints to chase greatness

"Championships. When you have a quarterback as great as Drew Brees – I mean, he has every other accolade," Davis said. "He's won a championship. At this point, it's about him stacking those championships.

"I think the job of anybody on this team, our role is to make sure we get across that finish line as a team while you have somebody that great at that position. That's a rare thing. It's a very rare thing, and it's important for everybody to understand that. So I just want to come in and play my role as best I can, as part of a greater picture. I just want to do my part."

That role would be to help upgrade a defense that made dramatic improvement from 2016 to '17, one that added play-makers and increased its play-making numbers, from sacks to interceptions to turnovers forced.

Davis said he relishes the role of quarterback disrupter, but also possesses the versatility to cover backs on passing downs.

"I've always been a guy who tries to be the same man on the field and off the field," he said. "To my teammates in the locker room, to my coaches, to the fans, I've always just tried to be the same guy.

"My work ethic, I think, speaks for itself. I've just always prided myself to be the first guy in and the last guy to leave. I'm chasing greatness, individually and collectively. I won't stop until I get there and this team teams seems like that's what it's chasing as well, so that's why I'm just happy to be a part of the atmosphere.