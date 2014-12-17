John DeShazier: Josh Hill's week keeps getting better

Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints were expected to add a new member to the franchise, courtesy of tight end Josh Hill and his wife, Courtney.

Hill, who caught touchdown passes of 7 and 8 yards in the Saints' 31-15 victory over Chicago on Monday night, and Courtney were expecting their first child sometime Wednesday.

Hill has 14 catches for 176 yards and five touchdown receptions this season, second on the team to Jimmy Graham's nine touchdown catches.

Also Monday night, he had a tackle and an assist on special teams.

"It was funny because the guy catches two touchdowns, he makes a big play on a special teams tackle on kickoff coverage, and then his wife is having a baby today," quarterback Drew Brees said Wednesday. "He's a busy man."

Brees said that the notoriety Hill received for Monday's production was well-deserved, and that he is part of an efficient, effective group.

"They all do so much in this offense," Brees said. "The tight end position – there's arguments as to who the best athletes are on the field. I think the tight ends can make a strong argument there, because look what they're asked to do.