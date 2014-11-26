John DeShazier: Joe Morgan showed off his big-play potential in Ravens game

And he showed some of the talent that might have benefited the Saints this season had he not been recovering from injury (torn ACL in training camp in 2013, which forced him to miss the regular season), unable to claim playing time (inactive five times this year) and placed on the reserve/suspended list for two games.

"Monday was just me taking advantage of the opportunities I was given," Morgan said. "They called up plays that we had gone over through the week and I just capitalized off of great opportunities. It wasn't like I did anything spectacular; there were guys in front of me that did their job and everything was clicking, so the play worked.

"It shows that you're capable of doing things. But at the same time, you stick to what the coaches call, the game plan, you trust it. Whatever they call I'll be ready and I'll do my part and take advantage of my opportunities."

Morgan's opportunities could escalate with Cooks lost for the season. The rookie had 53 catches for 550 yards and three touchdowns, and seven carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, in 10 games.

Cooks' increased production, the presence of veteran receiver Robert Meachem and his two-game suspension helped keep Morgan without a reception until the 10th game of the season, a 7-yard catch against Cincinnati.

But early against the Ravens, he was a major contributor. His run made him the Saints' leading rusher in the game by 40 yards, and only Kenny Stills (98) and Marques Colston (82) had more than his 62 receiving yards among Saints.