John DeShazier: Jamal Adams runs blazing 4.33 40 at LSU Pro Day

"I think the biggest question mark is the lack of production in the passing game as a whole, not just specifically me," he said. "So (I'm) just showing them that I can run every route and catch the ball. I think I did a good job of that.

"We had a great team filled with great players. Everyone had the ball. Obviously, we had a great running game. We just were a team that ran the ball more than we passed it, coaches felt like that was the best thing for us to do to win football games. You can't question that. I don't question that at all. I just tell them that I tried to do the best with every opportunity I was given."

The Saints have five picks in the first three rounds of the draft, and are continuing to do their due diligence in attending pro days and hosting potential draft picks at the team's practice facility.

"We can really do some good for our franchise if we do a good job this year," Loomis said. "So in that sense it's more critical simply because of the volume of picks that we have. But I think every year is critical for you to have success in the draft. We understand the history of the draft, we understand that you're not going to hit on every one and yet, we're trying to."