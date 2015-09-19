John DeShazier: Five things to watch in Saints-Buccaneers game

2. Delvin Breaux'sfirst NFL regular-season game was a mixed bag for the cornerback from New Orleans. He had a fumble recovery, five tackles and a pass defensed. But also, he committed three penalties (and actually committed four, but two occurred on the same play and, thus, only one could be accepted). The Buccaneers know that, and Breaux is going to have to prove he can hold up in coverage because teams may be more reluctant to try the battle-tested Brandon Browner. Browner (6 feet 4, 221 pounds) matches up well physically against Tampa Bay receivers Mike Evans (6-5, 231) and Vincent Jackson (6-5, 230). Breaux is smaller (6-1, 195) but extremely physical and a good cover corner. The Bucs probably will seek early to find out if Breaux has learned from his debut.