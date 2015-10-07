 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Drew Brees turned in vintage performance vs. Cowboys

Saints QB is now off injury report

Oct 07, 2015 at 09:55 AM

Don't call it a comeback.

First, Drew Brees only missed one game – albeit his first one due to injury (bruised right rotator cuff) in his 10 seasons as a New Orleans Saint. And second, Brees putting up great numbers in prime time and winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week because of them is somewhat common.

In the 19 times as a Saint that Brees has been named Offensive Player of the Week, 10 have been for performances in prime-time games, an even split between Monday and Sunday night football.

So while Sunday's 33-for-41 for 359 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions, against Dallas in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome was outstanding, it also was vintage Brees – even after he missed the game against Carolina.

"Extremely sharp, no different," was how Brees described how he expected to feel after the week off. "I just kind of looked at it as if it was a bye week, but it really wasn't because I was locked in, getting the mental reps.

"I felt like I played the Carolina game. Even though I wasn't the one actually throwing the football, I felt like I was in the huddle and tried to go through my whole routine to stay in it."

It seemed to show against the Cowboys, against whom Brees has had much success.

Brees now has a 5-2 record against Dallas, and he has won Offensive Player of the Week three times for performances against the Cowboys – 26 for 38 for 384 yards and five touchdowns, without an interception, on Dec. 10, 2006; 34 for 41 for 392 yards and four touchdowns, without an interception, on Nov. 10, 2013; and Sunday night.

In the prime-time games for which Brees has been named Offensive Player of the Week, he has averaged 361 passing yards and has thrown for a total of 41 touchdowns, with three interceptions.

And Brees said he felt better Wednesday than he did the previous Wednesday, before playing against Dallas.

"It feels good, better than last week. I told the trainers and Sean to take me off the injury report," he said.

"I'm still doing more (in terms of preparation and maintenance), but I'm off the injury report."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jimmy Graham to participate in row across Arctic Ocean

Former tight end will push his limits 
news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu still comes out a winner at NFL Honors

'I should go after my dreams just like he did. I should keep chasing and never stop'
news

Jahri Evans comes up short in Hall of Fame bid

Former New Orleans Saints great was finalist for second straight year
news

New Orleans Saints great Jahri Evans learns Pro Football Hall of Fame fate on Thursday

Evans and cornerback Eric Allen are two of 15 modern-era players eligible for the Class of '24
news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Davis replaces San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
news

Rashid Shaheed latest in line of standout New Orleans Saints returners

'Even if they punt the ball and he gets it at the 15-yard line, and he returns it to the 30-yard line, he gets you in the best field position that's possible'
news

New Orleans Saints special teams finishes second in Rick Gosselin's 2023 annual rankings

Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence
news

Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
news

New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense

'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
news

New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some

'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
news

Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses

'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
Advertising