John DeShazier: Drew Brees turned in vintage performance vs. Cowboys

Don't call it a comeback.

First, Drew Brees only missed one game – albeit his first one due to injury (bruised right rotator cuff) in his 10 seasons as a New Orleans Saint. And second, Brees putting up great numbers in prime time and winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week because of them is somewhat common.

In the 19 times as a Saint that Brees has been named Offensive Player of the Week, 10 have been for performances in prime-time games, an even split between Monday and Sunday night football.

So while Sunday's 33-for-41 for 359 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions, against Dallas in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome was outstanding, it also was vintage Brees – even after he missed the game against Carolina.

"Extremely sharp, no different," was how Brees described how he expected to feel after the week off. "I just kind of looked at it as if it was a bye week, but it really wasn't because I was locked in, getting the mental reps.

"I felt like I played the Carolina game. Even though I wasn't the one actually throwing the football, I felt like I was in the huddle and tried to go through my whole routine to stay in it."

It seemed to show against the Cowboys, against whom Brees has had much success.

Brees now has a 5-2 record against Dallas, and he has won Offensive Player of the Week three times for performances against the Cowboys – 26 for 38 for 384 yards and five touchdowns, without an interception, on Dec. 10, 2006; 34 for 41 for 392 yards and four touchdowns, without an interception, on Nov. 10, 2013; and Sunday night.

In the prime-time games for which Brees has been named Offensive Player of the Week, he has averaged 361 passing yards and has thrown for a total of 41 touchdowns, with three interceptions.

And Brees said he felt better Wednesday than he did the previous Wednesday, before playing against Dallas.

"It feels good, better than last week. I told the trainers and Sean to take me off the injury report," he said.