Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Dennis Lauscha's passion shows through in Quarterback Club appearance

Lauscha: 'I’m real confident, feel real good about the season'

Sep 01, 2015 at 09:49 AM

GNO Sports Foundation QB Club Luncheon

Photos from the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club luncheon featuring Saints and Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. Photos by Ashley Amoss (New Orleans Saints Photos).

No Title
1 / 15
No Title
2 / 15
No Title
3 / 15
No Title
4 / 15
No Title
5 / 15
No Title
6 / 15
No Title
7 / 15
No Title
8 / 15
No Title
9 / 15
No Title
10 / 15
No Title
11 / 15
No Title
12 / 15
No Title
13 / 15
No Title
14 / 15
No Title
15 / 15
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The investment is just as passionate at the top as it is on every other level within the New Orleans Saints' organization.

So don't expect team president Dennis Lauscha to be any less excited than any coach, player, fan or any category that lands above, between or beneath to not feel an adrenaline rush as the regular season beckons, beginning with the season opener in Arizona against the Cardinals.

"Football is right around the corner, we'll be in Arizona in (12 days)," he said. "I'm real confident, feel real good about the season."

Lauscha on Tuesday spoke to members of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation Quarterback Club at The Cannery, the first of 16 consecutive luncheons the organization will host this year. Speakers from the Saints, Tulane, LSU and prep football teams will address the gathering weekly.

"It was an honor to be asked to speak today," Lauscha said. "We're very supportive of sports in this city and this region, and these really are the people who support it day in and day out. You can't ask for more from the Sports Foundation – they're always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who's doing any sporting event, and the Quarterback Club, which has been here for 77 years."

Lauscha, who also serves as president of the Pelicans, said New Orleans' two pro sports franchises didn't have much down time after their seasons were complete.

"This offseason has been a fun offseason," he said, laughing. "We've seen a lot, and every offseason seems to be more and more challenging every year because the industry changes so much. But this offseason, we're very excited.

"From a basketball standpoint, we went into it coming off our first playoff appearance in a very long time. Obviously, we need to improve our football product. That means a lot of thought, a lot of process, a lot of looking into the mirror both on the football side and on the basketball side, to make sure we have the best people in the best places to deliver winning football. And I think we've accomplished that.

"At the end of the day, I think we're going to have a really good football team. I know we're going to have a really good football team. I'm excited about a lot of things with our football team."

For the basketball team, the major offseason objective was to sign star forward Anthony Davis to a contract extension, and the former No. 1 overall pick signed a five-year, maximum-salary extension.

"That was a big offseason goal, and we were able to accomplish it," Lauscha said. "I can't say enough – he wanted to be here, and it makes it a lot easier when the player wants to be here. And we're real proud of the fact that he wants to be here.

"He wants to be here because we have a great coaching staff, we have great ownership, great practice facility and we've got great fans. He loves being here, he likes the city, the city has really embraced him and we're really excited that he's here."

For the Saints, Lauscha said he believes the entire product will be improved, on and off the field. The franchise will upgrade scoreboards next season, and Champions Square also will receive enhancements. The team app includes a feature that will allow fans to see replays from four different angles, as well as up-to-the-second, in-game statistics.

"It's a big deal," Lauscha said. "As much as it's important that we put a good football team on the field, it's as important to put a good product around that football team on the field. There are a lot of moving parts with regard to gameday staffing, entertainment, the music we play, there are a lot of sponsors who are very involved. So it's a very hectic time of the year for us.

"It's hard to even explain how well it's going to enhance it. It's just going to be a more vibrant, rich video board and being digital allows us to do a lot more things. There'll be a lot more fan interaction, a lot more views for our fans, a lot more getting involved in the game."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave battled through struggles to produce second consecutive 1,000-yard season

'There's always going to be ups and downs, but it's about how you get up from it, how you bounce back from it'
news

New Orleans Saints defense wary of Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield

'He's just one of those guys -  he's confident, he plays with swagger, he's really trying to carry the whole team on his back, be that play-maker for them'
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints teammates have improved the lines of communication

'How do I love them the best and get the best out of them individually'
news

New Orleans Saints must win, receive help to stay alive for playoffs

'This is what we are, this is what it is and we have to win'
news

New Orleans Saints need help for playoffs, but focus on selves entering final two regular-season games

'I have no idea where everything is going to stand by the time we get to the Tampa Bay game, but that's what we control. We control how we get ready to go play that game'
news

New Orleans Saints see another late rally fall short in loss to Rams

Saints scored final 15 points in 30-22 loss
news

Rashid Shaheed, Tyrann Mathieu, Paulson Adebo rank top 4 at position in NFC in Pro Bowl Voting

Pro Bowl voting closes on Dec. 25
news

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints offense hope to be syncing at right time

'We're all just getting more comfortable with each other. This is some of the things that we saw in training camp that we could be'
news

New Orleans Saints take long trip, short week in pursuit of third consecutive victory

'Regardless of what we think or how we feel, we're going to kick that ball off on Thursday night and we've got to be ready to play'
news

Tight end Foster Moreau selected for Saints 2023 Ed Block Courage Award

Award given annually to a player from each NFL team that has persevered through adversity
news

Extra attention, new addition have benefited New Orleans Saints in red zone and pass rush

'You kind of get what you emphasize'
news

New Orleans Saints hoping to interrupt feel-good story of Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito

'He has brought a lot of energy and consistency to their offense'
Advertising