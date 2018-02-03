John DeShazier: Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore sweep Rookie of the Year honors

"This is one of the greatest honors I can receive on the defensive side of the ball, especially as a rookie," Lattimore said. "I can't thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches enough. They have been a huge part of the success that we experienced as a team, which leads to honors like this.

"I have been lucky enough to have had great coaches and teammates through my whole playing career, from youth football up to my year with the Saints now. All of them have played a role in helping put me in position for success."

"As a rookie, I wanted to be able to contribute to our team's success," Kamara said. "I felt that I had this in me, but it's truly a combination of hard work both on the practice field and in the meeting room, as well as the help of Coach Payton and his staff, and the leadership of my teammates both in the running back room and throughout the team.

"To be chosen for these awards as a rookie is something I will remember for the rest of my life, but there is still a lot ahead to accomplish both individually and for us as a team."

After one season, Lattimore and Kamara have the look of being two of the better draft picks in franchise history. Lattimore was an opening-game starter and while Kamara didn't earn that distinction, he played a starter's snaps and provided a starter's impact.

"Their play spoke for them," Saints running back Mark Ingram II said. "The impact that they had on their team, how they improved their team just through their play and through the swagger that they brought. Our entire rookie class did a great job and those two, leading the way, definitely deserve the award."