Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

John DeShazier: Alvin Kamara, Marshon Lattimore sweep Rookie of the Year honors

Kamara wins offensive award, Lattimore defensive award

Feb 03, 2018 at 10:40 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Best of the Saints in 2017: Top 75 Alvin Kamara Photos

See the best moments from Saints rookie running back Alvin Kamara throughout the 2017 season.

No Title
1 / 75
No Title
2 / 75
No Title
3 / 75
No Title
4 / 75
No Title
5 / 75
No Title
6 / 75
No Title
7 / 75
No Title
8 / 75
No Title
9 / 75
No Title
10 / 75
No Title
11 / 75
No Title
12 / 75
No Title
13 / 75
No Title
14 / 75
No Title
15 / 75
No Title
16 / 75
No Title
17 / 75
No Title
18 / 75
No Title
19 / 75
No Title
20 / 75
No Title
21 / 75
No Title
22 / 75
No Title
23 / 75
No Title
24 / 75
No Title
25 / 75
No Title
26 / 75
No Title
27 / 75
No Title
28 / 75
No Title
29 / 75
No Title
30 / 75
No Title
31 / 75
No Title
32 / 75
No Title
33 / 75
No Title
34 / 75
No Title
35 / 75
No Title
36 / 75
No Title
37 / 75
No Title
38 / 75
No Title
39 / 75
No Title
40 / 75
No Title
41 / 75
No Title
42 / 75
No Title
43 / 75
No Title
44 / 75
No Title
45 / 75
No Title
46 / 75
No Title
47 / 75
No Title
48 / 75
No Title
49 / 75
CP-KamaraCountdown-062818
50 / 75
No Title
51 / 75
No Title
52 / 75
No Title
53 / 75
No Title
54 / 75
No Title
55 / 75
No Title
56 / 75
No Title
57 / 75
No Title
58 / 75
No Title
59 / 75
No Title
60 / 75
No Title
61 / 75
No Title
62 / 75
No Title
63 / 75
No Title
64 / 75
No Title
65 / 75
No Title
66 / 75
No Title
67 / 75
No Title
68 / 75
No Title
69 / 75
No Title
70 / 75
No Title
71 / 75
No Title
72 / 75
No Title
73 / 75
No Title
74 / 75
No Title
75 / 75
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The New Orleans Saints were really, really good in the 2017 NFL Draft, and just a bit lucky. The combination helped the franchise select the two players who became the league's top rookies on defense and offense.

The smidgeon of luck? Cornerback Marshon Lattimore was a projected top five pick who somehow tumbled to No. 11, one spot behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes II. Mahomes very well could have been picked to serve as New Orleans' quarterback of the future at No. 11, but when the Chiefs selected him at No. 10, the choice of Lattimore was an easy one for the Saints, who needed help in the secondary.

The brilliance? Fearing that running back Alvin Kamara would come off the board before they had a chance to get him, the Saints gave San Francisco a seventh-round pick in the '17 draft and a second-rounder in '18 in order to pluck Kamara in the third round, No. 67 overall, the fifth running back selected in the draft. On the flight to another city following Kamara's workout, Coach Sean Payton said he recalled telling his traveling party that the Saints had to draft the multi-faceted back.

The former was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and the latter was named Offensive Rookie of the Year on Saturday at the NFl Honors Show in Minneapolis, the first time teammates have swept the awards since Lions running back Mel Farr and cornerback Lem Barney did so in 1967.

The last Saints player to be named rookie of the year was running back Rueben Mayes in 1986. Lattimore is the franchise's first defensive rookie of the year.

"This is one of the greatest honors I can receive on the defensive side of the ball, especially as a rookie," Lattimore said. "I can't thank my family, friends, teammates and coaches enough. They have been a huge part of the success that we experienced as a team, which leads to honors like this.

"I have been lucky enough to have had great coaches and teammates through my whole playing career, from youth football up to my year with the Saints now. All of them have played a role in helping put me in position for success."

"As a rookie, I wanted to be able to contribute to our team's success," Kamara said. "I felt that I had this in me, but it's truly a combination of hard work both on the practice field and in the meeting room, as well as the help of Coach Payton and his staff, and the leadership of my teammates both in the running back room and throughout the team.

"To be chosen for these awards as a rookie is something I will remember for the rest of my life, but there is still a lot ahead to accomplish both individually and for us as a team."

After one season, Lattimore and Kamara have the look of being two of the better draft picks in franchise history. Lattimore was an opening-game starter and while Kamara didn't earn that distinction, he played a starter's snaps and provided a starter's impact.

"Their play spoke for them," Saints running back Mark Ingram II said. "The impact that they had on their team, how they improved their team just through their play and through the swagger that they brought. Our entire rookie class did a great job and those two, leading the way, definitely deserve the award."

They led the way in many ways, and were named to the NFC Pro Bowl team as rookies.

Lattimore, who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in December, led the team in interceptions (five, including one returned for a touchdown) and passes defensed (18), while forcing a fumble and totaling 52 tackles. As a rookie, he gave the Saints a missing element on defense: a No. 1 corner, capable of covering the league's best receivers one-on-one and taking away more space than he gave.

Kamara, a second-team All-Pro at the "Flex" position, led the team in touchdowns (14), a franchise rookie record that surpassed George Rogers' 13 in 1981; Rogers was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in '81.

Kamara totaled 1,554 yards from scrimmage (728 rushing, 826 receiving), averaged 7.7 yards per touch and gave the Saints the longest play in franchise history, a 106-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Tampa Bay in the regular-season finale.

Also, he joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers as the second rookie in league history to score five rushing touchdowns, five receiving touchdowns and a special teams touchdown in their first season. He was named Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year (he won the weekly honor seven times during the regular season) and was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in November.

At no time during the season did the moment, or their respective responsibilities, overwhelm them.

"Their maturity is extremely rare," Ingram said. "It's extremely rare. But I feel like those guys were prepare and nothing was too big for them. They were willing to listen, willing to learn."

The listening and learning, combined with a dash of luck and draft-day aggressiveness, provided the Saints with a pair of jewels. The best ones, it turns out, of the 2017 draft.

Best of the Saints in 2017: Top 75 Marshon Lattimore Photos

See the best moments from Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore throughout the 2017 season.

No Title
1 / 75
No Title
2 / 75
No Title
3 / 75
No Title
4 / 75
No Title
5 / 75
No Title
6 / 75
No Title
7 / 75
No Title
8 / 75
No Title
9 / 75
No Title
10 / 75
No Title
11 / 75
No Title
12 / 75
No Title
13 / 75
No Title
14 / 75
No Title
15 / 75
No Title
16 / 75
No Title
17 / 75
No Title
18 / 75
No Title
19 / 75
No Title
20 / 75
No Title
21 / 75
No Title
22 / 75
No Title
23 / 75
No Title
24 / 75
No Title
25 / 75
No Title
26 / 75
No Title
27 / 75
No Title
28 / 75
No Title
29 / 75
No Title
30 / 75
No Title
31 / 75
No Title
32 / 75
No Title
33 / 75
No Title
34 / 75
No Title
35 / 75
No Title
36 / 75
No Title
37 / 75
No Title
38 / 75
No Title
39 / 75
No Title
40 / 75
No Title
41 / 75
No Title
42 / 75
No Title
43 / 75
No Title
44 / 75
No Title
45 / 75
No Title
46 / 75
No Title
47 / 75
No Title
48 / 75
No Title
49 / 75
No Title
50 / 75
No Title
51 / 75
No Title
52 / 75
No Title
53 / 75
No Title
54 / 75
No Title
55 / 75
No Title
56 / 75
No Title
57 / 75
No Title
58 / 75
No Title
59 / 75
No Title
60 / 75
No Title
61 / 75
No Title
62 / 75
No Title
63 / 75
No Title
64 / 75
No Title
65 / 75
No Title
66 / 75
No Title
67 / 75
No Title
68 / 75
No Title
69 / 75
No Title
70 / 75
No Title
71 / 75
No Title
72 / 75
No Title
73 / 75
No Title
74 / 75
No Title
75 / 75
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cornerback Paulson Adebo continued uptick in play against San Francisco

He had two pass breakups against the 49ers on Sunday

news

New Orleans Saints follow familiar script for this season in 13-0 loss to San Francisco

Saints commit two turnovers, one in red zone

news

New Orleans Saints key ingredients to victory against San Francisco 49ers

Defensive discipline a necessity against Niners

news

Kaden Elliss has emerged after waiting for opportunity with New Orleans Saints

'I've been very eager for the opportunity to get to go out and show what I can do'

news

New Orleans Saints defense will face multiple challenges from San Francisco's versatile offensive pieces

'When you've got play-makers like that in different areas, it's always going to create a challenge'

news

New Orleans Saints dual attack at quarterback worked as planned against Rams

'You just have to understand the flow of the game and be ready to go'

news

New Orleans Saints overcome defensive line injuries in one of team's most productive pass-rush games this season

Saints totaled four sacks against Rams on Sunday

news

Andy Dalton touchdown pass to Chris Olave erased negative play, energized crowd for New Orleans Saints in Sunday's victory

53-yard touchdown gave Saints 24-14 lead in third quarter

news

Offensive line shuffle continues for New Orleans Saints

'The guys that are going to be out there, we're going to have confidence in'

news

New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Rams offense that has had production drop from last season

'It's not about them, it's about what we do'

news

Chris Olave displays offensive knowledge as a rookie for New Orleans Saints

'He does a good job of getting open and finding the right spot to be'

news

Cesar Ruiz moves back to familiar position to help New Orleans Saints offensive line

'I know what to do. Just playing ball, really'

Advertising