Joe Vitt and Steve Spagnuolo Look for Saints to Finish 2012 Season Strong

New Orleans Saints Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo

Media Availability

Monday, December 24, 2012

Opening Statement: "Happy Holidays, first. Everybody else is in here working today so that's a good thing. As normal, I'll just give you a couple of quick hitters and then I'll open it up. The first thing I would say is thank you to the offense and the kicking game. Drew (Brees) and the guys coming back like that was terrific and certainly Garrett (Hartley) knocking it through the uprights, we don't ever take that for granted. Having said that, I would say this about the defensive guys. I'm very proud of the way they fought at the end. It's not always easy to have a team come back, tie you, go in to overtime, we were certainly disappointed in that, yet they rallied in that first series. I think it was four plays and then we get off the field on a key third-and-three or whatever it was. That's not lost on me. The other thing was there was a series of defense there, five straight series, where we played pretty good. The end of the half series is always tremendously important in my opinion. To go three-and-out in that one was really good. I don't want our guys to lose sight of that. I know there was some disappointment on the defensive side in having even ended up in overtime. I still feel that myself. There are enough good things in there with what we did during the game that I think we should be proud of. We don't want to give up the big pass plays, that's not all on Patrick Robinson. We gave him a tough chore, covering number 88 (Dez Bryant) yesterday. I should have helped him more with some calls, rolling over there a little bit more. We did a little more of that in the second half. I was trying to mix it up early to give Tony Romo some different looks and I left Patrick out there on his own and that's a tough duty against a really good football player. I don't want people to think that Patrick let anybody down. I thought, overall, he did a really good job. There are two key third-and-three downs where he made plays. In the overtime, they go right to their guy and Patrick makes a play. Earlier in the game he does the same thing on a slant, they go right to 88. Those are huge in getting off the field. I tip my hat to Tony Romo. We said this last week that being a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys is a tough duty with everything that comes with it and yet he's got his football (team) down two touchdowns with four minutes and something left and he gets them back. Had we made one play somewhere along the way, defensively we'd feel a lot better. Really, people are going to look at it and say pass game (rush) should have knocked it down, get an interception or a sack but there are a couple of plays where I thought if we just tackled them in bounds, kept them in bounds, when they score at the end with 21 seconds they don't have those 21 seconds. It's the little detail things in those situations that I think we have to get a little bit better at. Having said that, there will probably be some other things that come up."

In a perfect world, what would you have liked for Patrick Robinson and Johnny Patrick to put them in a better position to make a play?

"I'll tell you, you look at the last two plays in regulation and we had their two best players doubled which is what you do. Now what that requires is somebody is one-on-one. Where do you have to get help? You have to get help from the pass rush and you have to defend it and cover it for a little while. The last play that they through on the fourth-and-ten was, and you watch it now, a perfect throw and catch. That's tough to defend. Somewhere you get stuck on an island and you need a little bit of a pass rush or knockdowns, something, somebody to create a play, and that didn't happen and they scored. All in all, those guys fought their butts off. Those guys went out there and fought."

Did Patrick Robinson make the initial hit on the fumble?

"Curtis (Lofton) got it out. He was in there. He was down underneath in there. There was one other body, I think it was our defensive end, I can't remember exactly who it was at the time, there were two or three guys in there and then Curtis ripped it out and made a nice play. That was big."

Will you look back and grimace on the number of yards given up this season by the defense, especially with the amount of improvement over the past 12 weeks?

"It won't take until after the season for me to grimace about it. I'm doing it now. I don't have an answer for that. I wish I did. Somehow, someway, on long runs you have to get them down on the ground. We didn't have a problem with that yesterday. It was a throw game. I don't have an answer for that. It pains me. It pains our defensive guys. We know when we don't give up big plays, we play pretty good defense. I'm going to do this for a second, I'm going to go back to Tampa Bay, not many big plays, played good defense and there are other games where we had that. Yesterday, it wasn't the big runs but it was a couple of big passes. We'll find ways to get that corrected."

What do you think it says about the resolve of your defense to go out in overtime and get a stop?

"That's a good point and that's why I had it down. Probably when I said that earlier I was talking to myself because I lose sight of that. I was happy that we won the football game but I was crushed that it went to overtime. At that particular point in the game, with 4:46 and up two scores, it's up to our defense to close it out and we didn't do that. Yet, it's not that easy to be the team that just got tied to go into overtime. To then have them win the coin toss and have to go right back out there and play and I agree with coach Vitt, I think it's a direct reflection of the character and the resolve that those guys in that particular room. Then for our offense to get it, I think that says a lot about them too. In that instant, in the overtime, it was a team win. We won overtime as a team, I just wish it hadn't gone to overtime."

Where were you personally about a year ago when the Rams let you go?

"You got me with that question. Different than I am right now, we just won a football game. That's not an easy thing to go through, I can just tell you that. God has a plan for everything. My wife and I rallied together and trusted in the lord and moved on and here I am and I'm grateful to be here."

Some guys only get one shot, do you feel…

"I'm not worried about that right now. I'm worried about playing Carolina to be quite honest with you. That's just how I function. I do."

Coach Vitt talked about the 2008 team and the path to the Super owl in 2009. Could this be similar, could the short-term pain for long-term gain? Do you see the foundation being built on defense?

"Yeah. I definitely see a foundation defensively. I see the guys that were brought in a long time ago. I see guys being confident in the things that we're doing. Now we do still get victimized by those long plays. You take those out of it, and you can't do that in this business, we play pretty good defense against good offenses. That was a good offense yesterday. You talk about all kinds of weapons and we're able to take one of the away, the running game a little bit, and yet they have enough people to go to. I agree with what you're saying, I think that there is a foundation. We're going to hang our hat on that. I know right now we're officially eliminated from the playoffs so now we focus on a game. We want to win a game and get to that 8-8 and then build from there. I think that there is something there to be proud of. "

Were you playing prevent defense at the end there?

"That word is not in our vocabulary. However, two touchdowns down you're trying to be smart in the way you're playing. To be quite honest with you, in that drive what you're saying is if we just don't give up the big play. If you don't and if you're not risky. I wasn't taking any risks in that one but we did give up the big play so we failed there. Now you're scrambling, you're one touchdown down. In hindsight, on the last drive, would I have pressured a little bit more? Maybe I would have. There were reasons why I didn't and I thought they were the right reasons at the time but I would have liked the availability to do that."

When Sean Payton gets back will you have a packet to explain what took place on your side of the ball?

"On every team in the NFL, all 32 teams, you're going to self-scout and put together the whys and here are the solutions and here's what we should do. We would do that anyway. That's all part of offseason evaluation."

What does Christmas mean for you? Is it a time where you can actually enjoy Christmas or is it just work?

"There will be some moments in there. Joe has been good, we'll get our two hour block to enjoy the holiday or whatever it is. Christmas means a lot to me personally because of what it means. I am a strong Christian guy and so that's important. I don't think as Christians or in this holiday that should ever be lost anybody. We'll celebrate that part of it, my wife and I, and then move on to Carolina."

When you look at the Giants offense the past few weeks, do you have an explanation?

"No, I have none. That's a good football team. I thought that when we played them and I still think they are. I have enough worries of my own right now. I am always rooting for Tom (Coughlin) and his football team except when we play them or them getting beat helps us. I don't know, I put that game behind us."

Was there a point this season where you weren't sure if the defense would turn itself around?

"I don't think I ever felt that way. What I was a little unsure of was when it was going to happen. I really, again I'll go back for a second and then we'll move on, we went through a training camp where we re-located and there was a lack of continuity for a lot of different reasons. Then we played two unconventional offenses, and we're getting ready to play one of them again now, so that was a hurdle to overcome. We didn't do a good job doing that. We get to the Kansas City game, which was a little more conventional, and I thought for three quarters we played pretty good defense and then they got the big, long run. I don't want to use this as an excuse but maybe had we faced something a little bit different early in the season we might have gotten in the swing of things. I will say this, it would have been easy for the guys to fold the tents, guys to pack it in, give up, not embrace it, but they never did that. Joe is right, dead-on, when he talks about character and resolve in this team and certainly in the defensive players. That's what they've built here and that's why I'm proud to be a part of it. Would I like the record to be better right now? Yeah. Would I like the stats to be better? Yeah. I'm not big on stats anyway, it's about wins and losses. We'll find a way to win a game this week."

How has Tom Johnson progressed?