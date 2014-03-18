Joe Morgan signs one-year contract with New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have re-signed wide receiver Joseph Morgan to a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.
Morgan, 6 feet 1, 184 pounds, was first signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2011 out of Walsh University in his hometown of Canton, Ohio. As a rookie, Morgan recorded two catches for 77 yards (38.5 avg.) in the preseason, including a 56-yard touchdown and returned six punts for 107 yards (17.8 avg.) with a 78-yard return for a touchdown before suffering a season-ending knee injury that would sideline him for the regular-season campaign.
Morgan made his regular season playing debut in 2012, appearing in 14 games with five starts and hauling in 10 passes for 379 yards (37.9 avg.) with three touchdowns. Morgan was placed on Injured Reserve for the 2013 campaign after suffering a knee injury in a training camp scrimmage that required surgery.