Joe Morgan signs one-year contract with New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have re-signed wide receiver Joseph Morgan to a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Morgan, 6 feet 1, 184 pounds, was first signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent in 2011 out of Walsh University in his hometown of Canton, Ohio. As a rookie, Morgan recorded two catches for 77 yards (38.5 avg.) in the preseason, including a 56-yard touchdown and returned six punts for 107 yards (17.8 avg.) with a 78-yard return for a touchdown before suffering a season-ending knee injury that would sideline him for the regular-season campaign.