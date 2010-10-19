Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Joe Horn To Appear At Saints Hall Of Fame

Wideout to sign autographs for fans before Browns game

Oct 19, 2010 at 10:03 AM

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum from 10 a.m.-11:10 a.m. on Sunday, October 24 prior to the New Orleans Saints game with the Cleveland Browns.

Horn, who played for the New Orleans Saints from 2000 through 2006, is set for formal induction into the Saints Hall of Fame on Friday, October 22 at a noon luncheon at the Best Western Landmark Hotel in Metairie.

In his seven seasons with the Saints, Horn was chosen to participate in four Pro Bowls. He finished first all-time in New Orleans Saints history with 50 touchdown receptions and is second all-time in Saints history in receptions and reception yards. Horn was part of the Saints' NFC West championship in 2000 and the NFC South Championship in 2007. Horn recently signed a one-day contract with New Orleans and retired as a Saint.

Horn will be available for autographs and pictures. The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is located at Gate B on the Plaza Level of the Louisiana Superdome and is open three hours prior to each home game and for 45 minutes following each home game. On game day, admission is free to ticket holders while the museum is available by appointment during the week at a cost of $7 per person or $5 per group of 10 or more by calling (504) 309-1004 Ext. 209.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis announces vision for Devoted Dreamers Academy

First school will open in New Orleans, with plans for a Mississippi school in 2025

news

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor finds kindred spirits in the secondary

"I've always been that kid who always does extra work"

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry brings the juice to OTAs too

"He understands how to get open, and he also understands how to make plays with the ball in his hands"

news

Former New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins working on second act in retirement

'Football has been a major part (of my life), I'm excited to see what the second act is'

news

Safety Tyrann Mathieu's presence felt at first OTAs with New Orleans Saints

'I think it was just a big positive for me to be here'

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston relishes being back among his New Orleans Saints teammates

"I couldn't wait to get back around the guys and being in team activities and just work"

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Abram Smith relishes physical style

"I feel more comfortable when I'm running somebody over"

news

New Orleans Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning taking small steps toward eventual goal

'You've got to earn the spot'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

There's no place like home for New Orleans Saints' Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu

'It's a little bit unique when you bring somebody back to their home state and their home territory'

Advertising