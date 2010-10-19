Joe Horn To Appear At Saints Hall Of Fame

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum from 10 a.m.-11:10 a.m. on Sunday, October 24 prior to the New Orleans Saints game with the Cleveland Browns.

Horn, who played for the New Orleans Saints from 2000 through 2006, is set for formal induction into the Saints Hall of Fame on Friday, October 22 at a noon luncheon at the Best Western Landmark Hotel in Metairie.

In his seven seasons with the Saints, Horn was chosen to participate in four Pro Bowls. He finished first all-time in New Orleans Saints history with 50 touchdown receptions and is second all-time in Saints history in receptions and reception yards. Horn was part of the Saints' NFC West championship in 2000 and the NFC South Championship in 2007. Horn recently signed a one-day contract with New Orleans and retired as a Saint.