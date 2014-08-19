Joe Horn named wide receivers coach at Northeast Mississippi Community College

New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer WR Joe Horn has been named the wide receivers coach at Northeast Mississippi Community College, the school announced Tuesday.

"Once I got around the receivers and I saw that coach Smither could need a little help I was here," Horn told the team's website. "It's been exciting so far. As a coach, to see what you're telling them transpire on the field in practices is awesome."

Horn played for the Saints from 2000-2006 (seven seasons) before playing for the Falcons in 2007.