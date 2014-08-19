Joe Horn named wide receivers coach at Northeast Mississippi Community College

New Orleans Saints Hall of Famer WR Joe Horn has been named the wide receivers coach at Northeast Mississippi Community College, the school announced Tuesday.
"Once I got around the receivers and I saw that coach Smither could need a little help I was here," Horn told the team's website. "It's been exciting so far. As a coach, to see what you're telling them transpire on the field in practices is awesome."
Horn played for the Saints from 2000-2006 (seven seasons) before playing for the Falcons in 2007.
A four-time Pro Bowl selection with the Saints (2000, 2001, 2002, 2004), Horn ranks third in receptions (523), second in receiving yards (7,622) and second in touchdown receptions (50) in franchise history. For his 12-year NFL career, including with Kansas City (1996-1999), Horn caught 603 passes for 8,744 yards and 58 touchdowns. Horn officially retired as a New Orleans Saint on June 25, 2010.
Former Saints WR Joe Horn, equipment managers Dan Simmons & Glennon Powell were honored at the luncheon.