 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Jimmy Graham to participate in row across Arctic Ocean

Former tight end will push his limits 

Feb 19, 2024 at 09:55 AM
Justin Vlosich
CP-Jimmy-Graham-Yell-WK1-23-091223
Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints

Adventure is nothing new for New Orleans Saints legend Jimmy Graham. Graham received his private pilot's license in 2011, later adding complex airplane, instrument airplane, tailwheel, multi-engine airplane, seaplane, commercial single engine, commercial multiengine, helicopter, instrument helicopter and commercial helicopter certifications. On Monday, Feb. 19, Graham announced that he will be participating in his biggest adventure yet: the Arctic Challenge.

Graham, who will serve on the mission as lead navigator, will be one of four rowers united by a passion for adventure. He will be joined by former Navy SEAL Andrew Tropp, who will serve as captain for the mission, former member of Team USA's rowing team and a New Orleans native Hannah Huppi, who will serve as project manager, and former rower for Team USA and Team Switzerland John Huppi, who will serve as equipment manager.

The Challenge has partnered with three charities that they will be supporting during the row: Covenant House, the Jimmy Graham Foundation, and Laureus Sport for Good USA.

Upon completion of the mission, the crew would hold a Guinness World record for the first mixed-gendered team to row the Arctic Ocean. They would also be the first American team to row across a polar ocean, and they will have a chance to hold the record for the fastest 4-person team to row across the Arctic Ocean if they complete it in less than 15 days, 5 hours, and 32 minutes - the current record that was set in 2023 by Ocean Revival.

The Arctic Challenge will begin in 2025. For more information and to learn more about the crew members and the mission, visit www.thearcticchallenge2025.com.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu still comes out a winner at NFL Honors

'I should go after my dreams just like he did. I should keep chasing and never stop'
news

Jahri Evans comes up short in Hall of Fame bid

Former New Orleans Saints great was finalist for second straight year
news

New Orleans Saints great Jahri Evans learns Pro Football Hall of Fame fate on Thursday

Evans and cornerback Eric Allen are two of 15 modern-era players eligible for the Class of '24
news

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

McCoy replaced Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Davis replaces San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner
news

Rashid Shaheed latest in line of standout New Orleans Saints returners

'Even if they punt the ball and he gets it at the 15-yard line, and he returns it to the 30-yard line, he gets you in the best field position that's possible'
news

New Orleans Saints special teams finishes second in Rick Gosselin's 2023 annual rankings

Young Saints helped special teams reclaim standard of excellence
news

Rashid Shaheed, Demario Davis named to Associated Press All-Pro team

Shaheed voted to first-team; Davis voted to second-team and becomes second Saints player selected All-Pro five consecutive times
news

New Orleans Saints defense knows what to expect from Falcons' run-heavy offense

'That's what they want to do. As a team, as far as the scheme goes, they want to be able to run the football'
news

New Orleans Saints' vision for Pro Bowl returner Rashid Shaheed has come to fruition, and then some

'We felt like not only could be he a returner, but we also felt like he could help us out at receiver'
news

Saints running back Jamaal Williams relishes getting up close and personal with opposing defenses

'I'm not going to go in there light-footing it'
Advertising