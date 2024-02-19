Jimmy Graham to participate in row across Arctic Ocean

The Challenge has partnered with three charities that they will be supporting during the row: Covenant House, the Jimmy Graham Foundation, and Laureus Sport for Good USA.

Upon completion of the mission, the crew would hold a Guinness World record for the first mixed-gendered team to row the Arctic Ocean. They would also be the first American team to row across a polar ocean, and they will have a chance to hold the record for the fastest 4-person team to row across the Arctic Ocean if they complete it in less than 15 days, 5 hours, and 32 minutes - the current record that was set in 2023 by Ocean Revival.