New Orleans Saints
Jimmy Graham Calls New Secondary Coach Wesley McGriff a Good Fit for the New Orleans Saints

Wesley McGriff coached at the University of Miami in 2009, Jimmy Graham’s one season of college football

Feb 26, 2013 at 02:56 AM
TE Jimmy Graham was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft with just one year of college football experience.

In that one year of collegiate action at Miami, Graham faced a Hurricane secondary led by Wesley McGriff in practice.

On Monday, the Saints hired McGriff as their secondary coach.

McGriff spent last season as the co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach at the University of Mississippi. McGriff helped the Rebels improve from a 2-10 campaign in 2011 to a 7-6 record in 2012.

Before joining the Rebels, McGriff spent one year at Vanderbilt where he served as defensive backs coach/recruiting coordinator after spending four years as Miami's defensive backs coach.

Graham said he is excited about McGriff joining the Saints and says the 22-year coaching veteran is a great fit for the black and gold.

"Coach McGriff will be a great addition to our team," said Graham. "His experience and work ethic along with being an excellent teacher will make him an asset to our team."

Graham said the thing that impressed him the most about McGriff was his ability to develop young defensive backs.

In 2011, McGriff tutored senior Casey Hayward to All-America status at Vanderbilt. The Packers drafted Hayward in the second round of the NFL Draft last season and he finished third in the Associated Press voting for Defensive Rookie of the Year after leading all NFL rookies with six interceptions.

Other notable NFL defensive backs that McGriff has coached on the collegiate level include New York Giants S Kenny Phillips, Green Bay Packers DB Sam Shields, Houston Texans CB Brandon Harris and New York Jets DB Yeremiah Bell.

As excited as Graham is for McGriff's arrival in the Crescent City, the Saints tight end offered some friendly banter to the newest Saints coach.

"I'm looking forward to seeing frustration on his face the first chance we scrimmage in the redzone," joked Graham.

