Jim Wilks To Appear At Saints Hall Of Fame Museum

Saints Hall of Fame defensive lineman Jim Wilks will appear at the Saints Hall of Fame Museum on Sunday, September 9 from 10 a.m.-11:15 a.m., prior to the New Orleans Saints season opener against the Washington Redskins.

A 12th-round draft choice of the Saints in 1981 out of San Diego State, Wilks went on to play 13 productive seasons for the Saints. Wilks ranks fifth all-time in Saints history in games played with 183 and ninth in sacks with 45.5. Wilks was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2001.

Wilks will sign autographs at the museum, which is located at Gate B on the Plaza level.

The Saints Hall of Fame Museum is open three hours prior to home games and for 45 minutes following each home game. Admission on game day is free of charge to ticket holders. The museum is available by appointment during the week for a cost of $7 for adults and $5 for seniors and children under 12, as well as for groups of 10 or more.