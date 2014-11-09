Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Jim Harbaugh talks about win over Saints

Postgame quotes from San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2014

Nov 09, 2014 at 09:05 AM

Transcript from Coach Jim Harbaugh's postgame press conference:

"Great win. (It was) an exciting win. It was a heck of a football game. I am really proud of our players. Anything can happen. Anything happens every week. I liked the way that our guys played and fought."

On dedicating the game ball:

"Dedicated the game ball to Mike Hughes. (He is) the nicest guy in the world. (He has) a heart of gold. (He is) one of our security guys. (He had) a heart attack. He is going to be fine. He got a game ball today."

On the team being emotional today:

"Both teams were. Our team really played well. The assignments were good. (They were) hustling and flying around. (They) played as one and played really good team football."

On play of defense:

"I thought that it was a tremendous performance in a really tough place to play. I thought that it was great team defense. I thought that it was great individual performances as well. It was great to see guys like (Aaron) Lynch, Quinton Dial, Tony Jerod-Eddie, Ahmad Brooks, and Chris Borland (all making plays). Michael Wilhoite, I thought that he had a heck of a game. Chris Culliver, I thought that he was outstanding. Perrish Cox (and) Antoine Bethea (played well). Eric Reid, both he and Perish Cox got knicked up a little bit, sucked it up, walked it off and kept going. There was a lot of outstanding play."

On Colin Kaepernick's 51-yard pass to Michael Crabtree late in regulation:

"I was watching Colin. I saw the set-up, and then I looked and saw that he had Michael Crabtree. (It was) great vision and great concentration by Michael. (Kaepernick) escaped in the pocket, bought time and found a receiver. That wasn't the intent of the play (call). Colin does a great job of that. I'm glad he did it that way. I am glad that he has the arm strength to get it that far. I do not know how far the ball was in the air."

On the offense today:

"We did some really good things offensively today. It wasn't perfect, but it was very good in a very tough place to play. (It is) a very hostile environment. You have to give Marcus Martin a lot of credit. I thought that he was really on his game. Darn near every snap was perfect. He was really poised with the noise and was outstanding."

On if Colin Kaepernick was sharp today:

"I do. It was not perfect, but was very sharp."

