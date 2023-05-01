Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints agree to terms with rookie free agent DT Jerron Cage

Cage played in 42 games over the course of five seasons (2018-22) for Ohio State

May 01, 2023 at 02:48 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Transaction-Alert-2022-1920

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced Saturday that the club has agreed to terms with undrafted rookie defensive tackle Jerron Cage.

Headshot-Jerron-Cage-1920-050123

Jerron Cage

#- DT

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 307 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

Cage, 6-2, 305, played in 42 games over the course of five seasons (2018-22) for Ohio State and started five times, including three contests as a senior in 2022. The Cincinnati, Ohio native finished with career totals of 33 tackles, nine tackles for losses and three sacks. In 2022, he played in 12 games for the Buckeyes with three starts and posted 12 tackles (five solo) and 2.5 stops for loss. In 2021, he appeared in 11 contests with three starts and finished with ten tackles (four solo) and one takedown.

Related Links

Photos: Meet the Saints 2023 undrafted free agents

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. SaRodorick Thompson | Running back | Texas Tech
1 / 11

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

SaRodorick Thompson | Running back | Texas Tech

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Alex Pihlstrom | Offensive lineman | Illinois
2 / 11

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Alex Pihlstrom | Offensive lineman | Illinois

Michael Allio/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Mark Evans II | Offensive lineman | Arkansas Pine Bluff
3 / 11

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mark Evans II | Offensive lineman | Arkansas Pine Bluff

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Joel Wilson | Tight end | Central Michigan
4 / 11

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Joel Wilson | Tight end | Central Michigan

Al Goldis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Lou Hedley | Punter | University of Miami
5 / 11

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Lou Hedley | Punter | University of Miami

Sam Craft/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Anthony Johnson | Defensive back | Virginia
6 / 11

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Anthony Johnson | Defensive back | Virginia

George Frey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Anfernee Orji | Linebacker | Vanderbilt
7 / 11

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Anfernee Orji | Linebacker | Vanderbilt

Karlee Sell/Vanderbilt University
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Nick Anderson | Linebacker | Tulane
8 / 11

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Nick Anderson | Linebacker | Tulane

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Blake Grupe | Kicker | Notre Dame
9 / 11

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Blake Grupe | Kicker | Notre Dame

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Shaq Davis | Wide receiver | South Carolina State
10 / 11

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Shaq Davis | Wide receiver | South Carolina State

Rainier Ehrhardt
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft. Sy Barnett | Wide receiver | Davenport University
11 / 11

The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookies following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sy Barnett | Wide receiver | Davenport University

Angela McCane | Davenport University Athletics
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign linebacker Andrew Dowell

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Bryan Edwards

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints re-sign cornerback Isaac Yiadom to one-year contract

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive lineman Malcolm Roach

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with safety Johnathan Abram

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with tackle Storm Norton on one-year contract

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. on one-year contract

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with linebacker Ty Summers

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Khalen Saunders

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms on three-year contract with running back Jamaal Williams

Latest Saints transactions presented by Shift4

Advertising