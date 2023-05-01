Saints agree to terms with rookie free agent DT Jerron Cage

Cage, 6-2, 305, played in 42 games over the course of five seasons (2018-22) for Ohio State and started five times, including three contests as a senior in 2022. The Cincinnati, Ohio native finished with career totals of 33 tackles, nine tackles for losses and three sacks. In 2022, he played in 12 games for the Buckeyes with three starts and posted 12 tackles (five solo) and 2.5 stops for loss. In 2021, he appeared in 11 contests with three starts and finished with ten tackles (four solo) and one takedown.