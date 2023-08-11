New Orleans Saints sign LB Jaylon Smith and terminate contract of WR Keke Coutee

Smith, 6-2, 243 was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round (34th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. The Fort Wayne, Ind. native has appeared in 87 regular season games with 69 starts for Dallas (2016-21), the Green Bay Packers (2021) and the New York Giants (2021-22), recording 704 tackles (470 solo), 11 sacks, two interceptions, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown. Smith participated in the Pro Bowl in 2019, when he recorded a career-high 168 stops.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 13 regular season games with 11 starts for the Giants and recorded 88 tackles (46 solo), one sack and one fumble recovery. In two playoff contests, he led the Giants with 21 tackles, second in postseason play in the NFL through the first two weeks.