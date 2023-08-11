Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints sign LB Jaylon Smith and terminate contract of WR Keke Coutee

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add free agent linebacker to roster

Aug 11, 2023 at 12:09 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Free-Agency-2023-Jaylon-Smith-10
John Minchillo/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

The New Orleans Saints announced today that they have signed free agent linebacker ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿ and terminated the contract of wide receiver ﻿Keke Coutee﻿. The announcements were made by Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Headshot-Jaylon-Smith-1920-081123

Jaylon Smith

#- LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • College: Notre Dame

Smith, 6-2, 243 was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round (34th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. The Fort Wayne, Ind. native has appeared in 87 regular season games with 69 starts for Dallas (2016-21), the Green Bay Packers (2021) and the New York Giants (2021-22), recording 704 tackles (470 solo), 11 sacks, two interceptions, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries, including one returned for a touchdown. Smith participated in the Pro Bowl in 2019, when he recorded a career-high 168 stops.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 13 regular season games with 11 starts for the Giants and recorded 88 tackles (46 solo), one sack and one fumble recovery. In two playoff contests, he led the Giants with 21 tackles, second in postseason play in the NFL through the first two weeks.

Playing three seasons at Notre Dame, Smith was a consensus All-American section and Butkus Award winner as the best collegiate defensive player in 2015, as the team captain started all 13 games and led the team in total tackles (114), passes defensed (five), fumble recoveries (two) and ranked third in tackles for loss (9.5), along with one sack, six quarterback hurries and one forced fumble.

Related Links

Jaylon Smith joins the New Orleans Saints | Meet the Team Photos

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
1 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Roger Steinman/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Roger Steinman/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Emilee Chinn/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Aaron Doster/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Michael Ainsworth/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Emilee Chinn/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Jeff Lewis/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Roger Steinman/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Brandon Wade/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
10 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Matt Patterson/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

NFL/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Matt Patterson/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Matt Patterson/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

John Minchillo/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Matt Patterson/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Roger Steinman/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Matt Patterson/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Abbie Parr/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

John Munson/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Abbie Parr/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Adam Hunger/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

John Minchillo/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Stacy Bengs/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Stacy Bengs/AP Images
New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints announced that they have signed linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday, August 11, 2023. Check out Jaylon in action with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants during his NFL career.

Abbie Parr/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints re-sign tight end to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add wide receiver to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add two linemen to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints add defensive end to roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce player updates ahead of Week 2 of Training Camp
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints announce player updates ahead of Training Camp
news

Saints sign tight end Jimmy Graham to one-year contract

Shift4 Transaction Alert: 12-year NFL veteran spent his first five seasons with New Orleans
news

Saints agree to terms with G Trai Turner

Shift4 Transaction Alert: New Orleans native is a nine-year NFL veteran most recently with the Washington Commanders in 2022
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints update player status ahead of Training Camp
news

New Orleans Saints sign DE Isaiah Foskey to four-year contract

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Rookie defensive end out of Notre Dame was the Saints second round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Shift4 Transaction Alert: Saints update player status ahead of Training Camp
Advertising