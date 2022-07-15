'I'm here:' Jarvis Landry hosts sixth annual Jarvis Landry GiveBack

"(Being an example) means everything, it means everything," Landry said. "We got a lot of guys that's a part of the culture here that are doing the right things in the community. It goes a long way."

After the drills, the camp split into four groups to play seven-on-seven games. Landry played quarterback for one of the teams, staying as involved as possible.

After the campers ate lunch, they were given a tour of the facility, which finished in the team meeting room with the Q&A. Landry was asked a bit of everything from the campers, ranging from his high school days to his time in Cleveland and everything in between. He encouraged the campers with his story of hard work.

"Do the little things, and the big things will happen," Landry told the group. "Don't take the little things for granted. Do the little things, and it will pay off… When you want to be great, it's an unseen journey."

Landry said he wasn't able to experience anything like the camp when he was younger, so he wanted to give back to the community.

"Being able to experience these things without the guidance or without these types of camps, it helped me, and it also led me to be able to do this," Landry said. "I love doing this."

This was the sixth annual camp, and he said to do it back home meant a lot. He told the kids to have fun and be competitive, but he also wanted them to know he was here for them.