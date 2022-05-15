Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry

Louisiana native attended Lutcher High School before attending LSU

May 15, 2022 at 01:17 PM
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints announced that they have agreed to terms with free agent receiver Jarvis Landry. Check out Jarvis in action with the LSU Tigers, Miami Dolphins, and Cleveland Browns during his career.
Jarvis Landry

# WR

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 202 lbs
  • College: LSU

Five things to know about New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry:

  1. Landry attended LSU, where he finished his college career as one of the most productive wide receivers in school history with 137 catches for 1,809 yards and 15 touchdowns
  2. He has a deep-rooted connection to Louisiana. He was born in Metairie and has a brother that played football at Southern University in Baton Rouge.
  3. Landry attended Lutcher High School where he was a five-star recruit. He was named his team's MVP at the 2011 Under Armour All-America Game.
  4. He is related to former LSU standout defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey, who went on to play eight years in the NFL.
  5. In 2013, teamed up with quarterback Zach Mettenberger, running back Jeremy Hill and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., he became part of history. Those four were the first group in SEC history to have a 3,000-yard passer, a 1,000-yard rusher and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season.

Meet the Team Photos: Jarvis Landry joins the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints
