Jared Cook hopes to pick up where he left off, and correct missed plays with New Orleans Saints

Cook's emergence – and Brees' return from a torn thumb ligament – coincided with New Orleans' offense taking off. The Saints averaged 32.9 points in the final eight games, and were 6-2 during that stretch.

The familiarity gained figures to be beneficial.

"Being I was here last year, it's a lot easier than coming in fresh off the street," Cook said. "So now, Drew knows how I run routes, he knows the indicators that I give and you know that helps quite a bit in gaining with your quarterback.

"So hopefully this year we're a few steps ahead than last year and we can pick up a lot better. We've kind of felt that so far in practice, and hopefully it just continues to get better. And once the games start, it just continues to grow and hit a lot faster than last year."

Cook, due to safety precautions, wasn't able to participate in individual work with Brees during the offseason. His priority, he said, was to keep his family safe and to make sure he returned in peak physical condition.

Undeniably, the 6-foot-5, 254-pound, 12-year veteran is a matchup problem for defenders.

"I think he is a beast," Saints safety Marcus Williams said. "I think he goes out there and competes every single day. He is just a monster.

"He is going to go up over anybody and go up and get the ball. He is going to make those tough plays. He's going to block, do what you asked him to do. He's not selfish. He just he just a team guy all around, he talks to everybody and he makes us all better."

Cook is seeking to make himself better today by correcting the mistakes of yesterday. There's specificity in the details of fine-tuning, so that plays that were missed hopefully won't be missed again.

"It was a couple in the Atlanta game (six catches, 74 yards for Cook) that me and Drew missed each other on," he said. "We talked about those early this past week, and kind of cleared the air. And it's just plays like that.

"There was one early in the Tampa Bay game (four catches, 41 yards and a touchdown) where Teddy (Bridgewater) overthrew me. There was another one in the Seattle game (one catch for seven yards, on two targets).