Saints Jamie Meeks awarded ASPDA Service Award 

New Orleans Saints director of sports nutrition Jamie Meeks was awarded the ASPDA Service Award during the American Sports and Performance Dietitians Association's 18th Annual Conference in New Orleans. This award recognizes an individual who has made invaluable contributions and provided outstanding service to the profession and to ASPDA.

The American Sports and Performance Dietitians Association (ASPDA) announced the full group of winners on May 13, 2026. ASPDA members are nominated by the association's members and voted on by the Board of Directors. Their work in their professional field throughout their career is carefully considered when selections are made. Each award recognizes those that are making a positive, undeniable impact in their respective categories.