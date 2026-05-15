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Saints Jamie Meeks awarded ASPDA Service Award 

Director of Sports Nutrition honored at American Sports and Performance Dietitians Association’s 18th Annual Conference

May 15, 2026 at 11:21 AM
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Michael C. Hebert/Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints director of sports nutrition Jamie Meeks was awarded the ASPDA Service Award during the American Sports and Performance Dietitians Association's 18th Annual Conference in New Orleans. This award recognizes an individual who has made invaluable contributions and provided outstanding service to the profession and to ASPDA.

The American Sports and Performance Dietitians Association (ASPDA) announced the full group of winners on May 13, 2026. ASPDA members are nominated by the association's members and voted on by the Board of Directors. Their work in their professional field throughout their career is carefully considered when selections are made. Each award recognizes those that are making a positive, undeniable impact in their respective categories.

Since 2015, Meeks has served as the Director of Sports Nutrition, utilizing her experience and expertise as a Registered Dietitian (RD) and a Board Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics (CSSD). In her capacity with the Saints, Meeks is dedicated to assisting the team achieve optimal nutritional health and crafting effective strategies for fueling, hydration, and supplementation to promote peak athletic performance. Her role extends to providing medical nutritional therapy while closely collaborating with the team's athletic trainers, strength coaches, and medical team.

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